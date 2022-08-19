Google wants its users to update the chrome browser

Google recently fixed 27 security vulnerabilities with its update version 104 and asked users to update their browser. Google is asking its users to update their Chrome browser once again. Now, that's because 11 more security vulnerabilities have been found in Google Chrome. The tech giant is asking users to update their Chrome browser immediately.

Google recently announced the details of the latest update in a Chrome Releases blog post. The new Chrome version is 104.0.5112.101 for Mac and Linux and 104.0.5112.102/101 for Windows. And all these updates are available for installation.

The company said the patch includes fixes for 11 security vulnerabilities. Of these, one is labelled critical, six are labelled high severity, and three are labelled medium severity. Google didn't reveal many details about these critical issues, as it restricts bug details until most users have updated their browser. But the company said it is "aware that an exploit exists for CVE-2022-2856." Now that means hackers are out there using the bug for nefarious purposes. That makes it even more critical for users to update their Chrome browser immediately. The update is now available to all Mac, Windows, and Linux users.

To update the browser with the latest update, users can click the three dots on the top right corner of the browser > Go to Help > go to About Google Chrome > to allow Chrome to check for the new update > and if it is available, click the "relaunch" option to install the update. This will take a few seconds; once complete, the browser will restart with the windows you had open. If you have enabled automatic updates, Chrome will install the update independently. However, that could take a few weeks, so it's best to install the update manually as soon as possible.