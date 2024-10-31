Live
- Amit Shah performs darshan & puja at Gujarat’s Lord Swaminarayan temple
- Temples too marked as Waqf property, claims K’taka BJP
- Community Unites in Maldakal to Demand Justice for Vadde Rajeshwari
- IAS officer Lalengmawia takes charge as acting Chief Secretary of Mizoram
- iOS 18.1 Brings New Features to iPhones: Apple Intelligence, Enhanced AirPods and More
- IPL 2025: Trying to trim the retentions down to six was very challenging, says Venky Mysore
- Maha polls: Congress legislator Jayashree Jadhav joins Shiv Sena
- IPL 2025: Wanted players who put team before personal goals, says LSG owner Goenka
- Sajad Lone criticises UT day celebration in J&K
- K'taka govt must withdraw notices issued to farmers & verify all state records: Ex-CM Bommai
Just In
Google's AI Weather App Comes to Pixel 6 and Newer Models
Google's AI-powered weather app brings advanced tracking and summaries to Pixel 6 and newer, offering a fresh option for weather updates.
Google's standalone AI-powered weather app, initially launched on the Pixel 9, is now being rolled out to older Pixel models. According to 9to5Google, Pixel 6, 7, and 8 users running Android 15 with the latest updates installed can now access the new Google Weather app through the Play Store.
This enhanced weather app uses AI to provide quick, summarized outdoor conditions, making it easier to plan your day. The app syncs with saved locations from the existing Pixel weather service, allowing users to track weather across multiple cities, view interactive maps, and arrange weather information blocks for a personalized experience. A summary feature even helps users decide whether to wear an umbrella or sunglasses before stepping out.
While the app currently holds a 2.3-star rating on the Play Store, users have shared feedback on desired improvements, like the option to check the weather in unsaved locations. Despite this, the Google Weather app offers a refreshing choice for Pixel users seeking a solid weather app alternative since the shutdown of Dark Sky in 2020.