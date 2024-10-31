Google's AI Weather App Comes to Pixel 6 and Newer Models

Google's standalone AI-powered weather app, initially launched on the Pixel 9, is now being rolled out to older Pixel models. According to 9to5Google, Pixel 6, 7, and 8 users running Android 15 with the latest updates installed can now access the new Google Weather app through the Play Store.

This enhanced weather app uses AI to provide quick, summarized outdoor conditions, making it easier to plan your day. The app syncs with saved locations from the existing Pixel weather service, allowing users to track weather across multiple cities, view interactive maps, and arrange weather information blocks for a personalized experience. A summary feature even helps users decide whether to wear an umbrella or sunglasses before stepping out.

While the app currently holds a 2.3-star rating on the Play Store, users have shared feedback on desired improvements, like the option to check the weather in unsaved locations. Despite this, the Google Weather app offers a refreshing choice for Pixel users seeking a solid weather app alternative since the shutdown of Dark Sky in 2020.