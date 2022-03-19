Google's Android app will now let you delete the last 15 minutes of search history

Google appears to finally be bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app. Former XDA Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman said he received a tip about the feature apparently being rolled out, and a Verge editor spotted the feature on his phone. We've asked Google if you can share details about the release, but to check if you do, open Google's Android app, tap your profile picture and look for the "Delete last 15 minutes" option.

This feature has taken a while in coming to the Android app. Google first announced the feature at Google I/O in May and it came to Google's iOS app in July. At the time, Google said it would be coming to the Android version of the app later in 2021, but for whatever reason, the company apparently missed that deadline. It's unclear if Google plans to bring the feature to desktop: In its May announcement post, the company didn't specify which platforms it would be available on, and in July, Google only said the feature would come to iOS and Android apps. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google also offers a tool to automatically delete things in your search history that is three, eighteen, or thirty-six months old.