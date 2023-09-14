Live
- No ‘Conflict Profiteer’ will be spared: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
- Chandrababu Arrest- The investigating authorities should have maintained restraint says Kishan Reddy
- Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule
- TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka
- Honor 90 5G launched in India starting at Rs 37,999
- NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
- Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
- New Zealand's renewable electricity generation reaches record high
- SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
- 5 out of 11 PW engines in IndiGo fleet removed: DGCA
Just In
Google's Android Auto now lets you take Zoom, Cisco conference calls
Drivers with vehicles equipped with Google's Android Auto will now be able to attend Zoom and WebEx by Cisco audio-only conference calls.
San Francisco: Drivers with vehicles equipped with Google's Android Auto will now be able to attend Zoom and WebEx by Cisco audio-only conference calls.
"Beginning today, WebEx by Cisco and Zoom are both rolling out on Android Auto with audio-only capability, introducing a whole new category of apps," Google said in a blogpost on Wednesday.
"We’re taking the next step by making it easy and safe for you to quickly join scheduled meetings and conference calls from your car display, so you won’t have to go fumbling for your phone," it added.
Google first announced the new conferencing features in May at its I/O conference as part of its push into the automotive market via Android Auto and Google built-in.
Along with this, the company expanded video apps in cars with Google built-in to keep users entertained while parked.
Amazon Prime Video will now be available on Google Play for select Renault, Polestar and Volvo Cars, with other brands to follow, the company said.
Moreover, Google has also rolled out a Chromium-based internet browser -- Vivaldi on Google Play in the car so that users get to browse the web safely while parked.
In addition, the tech giant expanded support for digital car key, which allows users to unlock, lock and start their car with just their phone.
Already available in several European countries, support for digital car key is now rolling out on select Hyundai, Genesis and Kia models in the US, Canada and Korea, for drivers with compatible Pixel and Samsung devices like the Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung S23+.