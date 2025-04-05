Government Issues High-Risk Alert for Apple Users in India: Immediate Update Advised

Apple users in India have been placed on high alert following a critical security warning issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The advisory highlights major vulnerabilities in several Apple products that could leave devices open to hacking, data theft, or complete system compromise.

The government alert emphasizes that iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers running outdated software are especially at risk. These vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow cyber attackers to access personal information, take control of devices, crash systems, or bypass essential security protections.

CERT-In’s report lists a wide range of affected software versions. This includes older iterations of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Safari, Xcode, tvOS, and visionOS. Specifically, users should be cautious if they are running:

Safari versions earlier than 18.4

Xcode versions before 16.3

iOS/iPadOS versions earlier than 18.4, 17.7.6, 16.7.11, or 15.8.4

macOS Sequoia versions prior to 15.4, Sonoma before 14.7.5, and Ventura before 13.7.5

tvOS versions earlier than 18.4

visionOS versions earlier than 2.4

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges, data manipulation and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system,” CERT-In warned.

In response, all users are strongly advised to update their devices immediately to the latest available software versions. Taking this step is the most effective way to secure Apple devices against emerging threats and prevent possible cyberattacks.