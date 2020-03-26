GSMA Announced Refund To Attendees Of MWC 2020 Event

Be it IPL 2020, Olympics 2020, tennis tournaments or tech events, every event which is been scheduled in upcoming months are being cancelled due to the deadly virus Covid-19.

It was just a couple of days back Computex 2020 event was postponed after biggest tech event Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC) was cancelled. The organizers of this event GSMA has announced the refund packages to all the attendees.

Actually MWC 2020 was scheduled to last month itself between 24-27 February in Barcelona. 100% refund has been announced for the attendees. The official statement released by GSMA has this news and clients who have spent 5000-pound sterling will either get cash or its equivalent.

The dates for MWC 2021 will be announced soon.