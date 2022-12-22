Hacker George resign from Twitter
Highlights
George Hotz, who is known for being the first person to carrier-unlock an iPhone and jailbreaking the PS3, on Wednesday announced that he has resigned from his Twitter internship
San Francisco: American hacker George Hotz, who is known for being the first person to carrier-unlock an iPhone and jailbreaking the PS3, on Wednesday announced that he has resigned from his Twitter internship.
Hotz, also known as 'geohot', made the announcement after he ran a poll on Tuesday asking his followers "should I step down as a Twitter intern? I will abide by the results of this poll", where 63.6 per cent of respondents said that he should not step down.
However, on Wednesday he tweeted: "Resigned from Twitter today." "Appreciate the opportunity, but didn't think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding!"
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS