Hacker George resign from Twitter

San Francisco: American hacker George Hotz, who is known for being the first person to carrier-unlock an iPhone and jailbreaking the PS3, on Wednesday announced that he has resigned from his Twitter internship.

Hotz, also known as 'geohot', made the announcement after he ran a poll on Tuesday asking his followers "should I step down as a Twitter intern? I will abide by the results of this poll", where 63.6 per cent of respondents said that he should not step down.





Resigned from Twitter today.



Appreciate the opportunity, but didn't think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding! pic.twitter.com/Jbs9LxNB2K — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) December 20, 2022

However, on Wednesday he tweeted: "Resigned from Twitter today." "Appreciate the opportunity, but didn't think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding!"