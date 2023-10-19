Hammer Active 2.0 Smartwatch: A Worthy Upgrade for Active Lifestyles

The smartwatch market has witnessed a surge in innovation over the past few years, with manufacturers constantly striving to create devices that cater to various consumer needs. The Active 2.0 Smartwatch from Hammer is a prime example of this evolution. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Hammer Active 2.0 promises to be a valuable companion for those with active lifestyles. In this in-depth review, we'll explore its design, features, performance, and overall value to help you decide if it's the right smartwatch for you.

What's in the Box

A Hammer Active 2.0 smartwatch, a wireless charger, a warranty card, and a user manual were in the box. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions.

Hammer Active 2.0 smartwatch in the Box

Product Specifications



Body: Metallic body

Display: 1.95″ IPS display screen, Always-On-Display

Brightness: 600 nits

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling

Speaker: Inbuilt speaker and mic

Health & Activity Trackers: Blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, breathing training, sedentary reminders, and menstrual cycle tracking.

Sports Modes: 60+ Sports modes

Watch Faces: 100+ cloud watch faces

Games: In-built games

Charging: Wireless Charging support

App: MASWEAR App

Warranty: 6 months, Manufacturer Warranty

Design and Build Quality

Hammer Active 2.0 smartwatch Display

The first thing that strikes you about the Hammer Active 2.0 is its robust and sporty design. This smartwatch is intended for active individuals who require durability and style. The watch features a rugged stainless steel case with a matte finish making it sturdy and appealing. It offers 1.95″ IPS, always on display with impressive 600 nits brightness, which is crisp and vibrant, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. It offers more than 100 Cloud Watch Faces.



The straps are made from high-quality silicone, which feels comfortable on the wrist and is easy to clean after a sweaty workout. The watch also comes with various interchangeable straps to match your style. One of the standout design features is its digital rotating crown; the three action buttons are very impressive.

Connectivity and User Interface

Hammer Active 2.0 smartwatch connected to mobile

The Hammer Active 2.0 connects Android and iPhone with its compatible MASWEAR App. This app is available on the Play Store as well as Apple Store. The built-in voice assistant feature is compatible with Android 9.0+ and iOS 11.0+ and above. Its compatibility with Android and iOS devices ensures that most users can take full advantage of its features. The smartwatch connects seamlessly to your smartphone via Bluetooth, providing smart notifications like calls, messages, and app alerts. Once the watch connects to the app, you can use the smartwatch for uninterrupted calls and control the volume and vibration settings for a customised calling experience. This smartwatch with a calling function allows for clear, uninterrupted conversations and has complete control over volume and vibration settings for a personalized calling experience. The loudspeaker is impressive.



Battery

The Hammer Active 2.0 smartwatch boasts a decent battery life, with the ability to last up to 7 days on a single charge in standard usage and up to 26-28 days in standby mode. This significantly eliminated the need for frequent charging. The included wireless charger makes recharging a hassle-free experience, taking around 2 hours for a complete charging. This battery life is good enough for most users and better than many other smartwatches in its category.

Features and Functionality

The Hammer Active 2.0 has various health tracking features such as blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, breath training, and temperature, catering to fitness enthusiasts and general smartwatch users. It includes prompt reminders like drinking water, sedentary reminders, SOS and emergency siren, and other notifications like menstrual cycle tracking and sleep monitoring to keep your health in check. These features help accurately track outdoor activities like running and cycling. Hammer Active 2.0 calling watch comes with four exciting in-built games that offer endless entertainment right on your wrist.

Performance and User Experience

The Hammer Active 2.0 performs admirably in real-world usage. The interface is intuitive, with a user-friendly touchscreen and responsive navigation. Swiping through the watch's various functions is smooth and hassle-free. The display is a standout feature, delivering vibrant colours and sharp text. It's easy to read notifications and fitness data even in bright sunlight. The watch's performance is enhanced by in-app GPS, making it suitable for tracking workouts.

The watch's mobile app complements its performance by offering detailed health and fitness data, allowing you to analyse your progress over time. The app is well-designed, making it simple to interpret the data presented. The accuracy of its fitness tracking capabilities is commendable. Heart rate monitoring is consistent, and the sleep tracker provides detailed insights into your sleep patterns.

Price and availability

The HAMMER Active 2.0 smartwatch is available on Amazon and Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 1,699.

Value for Money

The Hammer Active 2.0 Smartwatch offers excellent value for Money, especially considering its feature set and build quality. It competes favourably with higher-priced smartwatches, making it an apt option for those looking to maximise their investment. Its durability, extended battery life, and comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities make it a compelling choice for active individuals. It eliminates the need to switch between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch, consolidating everything into one device. Moreover, features like a Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Calorie Count, Step Count, and Sleep Monitor add to its appeal, as these features are only sometimes present in mid-range smartwatches.

Verdict

The Hammer Active 2.0 Smartwatch is a commendable upgrade over its predecessor, offering a compelling combination of durability, performance, and value for Money. It caters to a wide range of users, from fitness enthusiasts to those seeking a versatile smartwatch for daily use.

With its rugged design, comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities, long battery life, and compatibility with Android and iOS devices, the Hammer Active 2.0 is a worthy contender in the competitive smartwatch market. Whether you're hitting the gym or managing your daily activities, this smartwatch covers you. If you're in the market for a versatile, durable, and feature-packed smartwatch, the Hammer Active 2.0 is worth considering. It would have been a cherry on the cake if it offered more features like GPS functionality, a camera, and a stress detector.