Happy Lohri 2022: How to download and share Whatsapp stickers

Today, we celebrate the most auspicious harvest festival, Lohri, in North India. In the pre-Covid days, people gathered in front of a bonfire and ate peanuts and other sweet foods and gathered around a big fire in Lohri. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has locked people inside their homes, and now everyone has to spend Lohri inside their homes. With the increase in Omicron cases, we will continue to follow social distancing rules to keep us safe. So most of us will take the WhatsApp and social media route to send digital festival wishes to our friends and loved ones.

You can send Happy Lohri greetings to your family and friends, but first, you will need to download these WhatsApp stickers, images, and quotes from third-party sticker packs available on Google Play Store or create your custom stickers.

This is how you can download and send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes to your friends and family on WhatsApp

Step 1– Open a WhatsApp chat to which you want to send a sticker.

Step 2 – Tap on the smiley icon available in the chatbox.

Step 3 – Now, go to the sticker icon next to the GIF icon.

Step 4 – Now tap on the "+" sign inside the stickers panel and head over to the panel to add more stickers.

Step 5 – Scroll to the bottom and click on the 'Get More Stickers' option.

Step 6–You will access the Google Play Store with the search term WAStickerApps.

Step 7– Now, search for Happy Lohri in the search bar.

Step 8 – Select the sticker pack you like, download it and add it to WhatsApp.

Step 9–Once done, you will see all the stickers in the pack inside the My WhatsApp Stickers tab.

Step 10 – Select and send Lohri's wish sticker to your friends and family. In particular, you can remove the third-party app from your phone. All these stickers will be gone from your sticker gallery if you do. However, sent stickers will not disappear from chats.



