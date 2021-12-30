Happy New Year 2022: How to Create and Share Your Own WhatsApp Stickers

Happy New Year 2022: WhatsApp Stickers - The New Year is almost here, with the emergence of a new coronavirus mutation Omicron, now is the time to be more vigilant and practice social distancing to slow down the disease's spread. However, staying home does not necessarily mean that one should steer clear of the festive atmosphere that prevails with the New Year. We can still share wishes and happiness with our loved ones. We can send wishes to your family, friends and loved ones some cool New Year 2022 stickers via WhatsApp. Here's how to download and send New Years stickers from your phone in a few easy steps.



Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers 2022 - This is how you can create and share Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers with your friends and family.

How to create your own WhatsApp stickers with New Year 2022 theme:

1. Go to Google Play Store and download the 'Sticker Maker' app.

2. After you download it, open the app and tap on 'Create a new sticker pack'.

3. The app will ask you to enter the sticker pack's name and add an author name for the pack.

4. The application allows users to add 15 stickers in each pack. Users need to tap on any of the boxes and then select the option from their options of Click Photo, Open Gallery, Select File and more. Users need to create at least three stickers to add the sticker pack to WhatsApp.

5. Users can also tap Open Gallery to create stickers from images stored in the phone's Gallery.

6. Once the user has selected the image, they will have an option to crop the image into shape. After cropping, the app will give the option to add an outline or text, after which users can save the tag.

7. Finally, users will need to tap 'Add to WhatsApp' to use the Happy New Year 2021 stickers. Once a confirmation appears on the screen, the stickers will have been added to the messaging app.

8. Users can now tap on the emoji icon followed by the stickers icon in WhatsApp to access the sticker pack.