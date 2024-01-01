Live
- Respiratory cases spike in State
- Bengal Govt anxious over unspent rural development funds
- Congress to hold extended executive meet on Jan 3
- Regulation of trains due to traffic and power block
- Phase-II of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha begins tomorrow
- Let’s welcome New Year with one crore hopes: Naidu
- Fierce fight on the cards in Nellore rural constituency
- The future of higher education in 2024
- It is going to be a 'hot' fight in a 'cool' segment!
- 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
Just In
Happy New Year 2024:Wishes and Messages to share with your loved ones
Highlights
HappyNewYear2024:Share these wishes,messages, and greetings with your loved ones onWhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
HappyNewYear2024: OnNewYear2024, share these beautiful wishes and messages with your loved ones and welcome the new year with joy and happiness.Happiness is contagious, and it doubles by sharing. Here are some beautiful messages and wishes to share with your loved ones ahead of NewYear on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and X.
Wishes,Messages, SMS,WhatsAppstatus and images to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter:
- May the NewYear 2024 bring you more happiness, success, love and blessings! · Wish you all a very Happy NewYear2024!
- May God's blessings never stop shining upon you and your family! HappyNewYear!
- May your NewYear bring you 'N' number of reasons to smile! HappyNewYear! · May Almighty show you with blessings as we enter into theNewYear2024!
- May all sorrows get locked, and you get showered with the best of the best blessings!
- Have a wonderful NewYear surrounded by all your well-wishers!
- May God fill your NewYear with new adventures, accomplishments, and learnings! HappyNewYear2024!
- May Almighty bless you and your family with health and prosperity! HappyNewYear2024!
- Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in thisnewyear2024!
- May God listen to your prayers and bless you and your family with good health and happiness this new year 2024!
- We wish you and your family a safe, healthy, and prosperous newyear!
- I wish the NewYear magic fills every corner of your heart and home with happiness — now and forever. HappyNewYear2024!
- May the divine blessings of the Almighty fill your life with the spirit of happiness and success . HappyNewYear!
- NewYear is the time to start anewchapter of life. HappyNewYear2024!
- HappyNewYear to you all! I wish you receive one blessing after another, my dear. · We may not be together this NewYear's Day, but you're always in my heart. HappyNewYear2024!
- May the NewYear spirit be with you forever. Wish you all a very HappyNewYear2024!
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS