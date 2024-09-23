Headphones, remastered: Introducing the Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones in India

India: Today, Dyson unveiled its first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones: the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones in India. The much-anticipated product was introduced at a launch event in New Delhi by Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer alongside India’s Dyson OnTrac™ headphones Ambassador and music icon Badshah. Additionally, they premiered the trailer of the upcoming OTT show ‘Ontrac to Stardom’ which offers viewers an inside look at Badshah’s creative process in making music.

The Dyson OnTrac™ headphones offerbest-in-class noise cancellation¹ and deliver up to 55 hours² of immersive listening.With over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, each ear cushion is crafted from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort and acoustic seal. Multi-pivot gimbal arms and a uniquely positioned battery in the headband ensure balanced weight distribution.

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer:" People in India share Dyson’s appreciation for high quality audio, design and style. The Dyson OnTrac headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, exceptional sound quality, and all-day comfort. We’ve also invested significantly in making the Dyson OnTrac a customisable product that complements the rich and diverse personal styles and the iconic music culture of people in India. These headphones embody Dyson's audio engineering mission to preserve the integrity of the artist's sound wave, free from interference.”

India’s Dyson OnTrac™ headphones Ambassador Badshah: “As one of the early users of Dyson OnTrac™ headphones in India, I’m truly amazed by their exceptional sound quality, innovative design, and all-day comfort. They’re not just advanced in terms of technology, but they also resonate with my personal style and creative approach. Dyson embodies the same spirit of innovation that I strive for as an artist. I’m especially excited for the upcoming ‘OnTrac to Stardom’ show where audiences will get an inside look at my journey in creating music.”





Best-in-Class Noise Cancellation

To create an optimal listening environment, the Dyson OnTrac™ features a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm which uses 8 microphones, sampling external sound 384,000 times a second. This combines with superior materials and carefully designed internal geometry to cancel up to 40dB of unwanted noise.

Enhanced Sound Range

With 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing, the Dyson OnTrac™ ensures that every note or word is delivered with precision. The headphones reproduce frequencies from as low as 6 Hertz to as high as 21,000 Hertz, providing deep sub-bass that you can feel, and clear highs at the upper end of the frequency range.Meanwhile, the speaker housing tilted 13˚ towards the ear for a more direct audio response.

55-Hour ¹ Battery Life with ANC

With up to 55-hour ¹ battery life, Dyson OnTrac™ provides up to two weeks of listening ² even with ANC enabled.

The two high-capacity lithium-ion battery cells are suspended in the headband for more even weight distribution. To switch between ANC on and off, simply double-tapon either ear cup.

Engineered for All-Day Comfort and Acoustics

Certified comfortable by US Ergonomics4, Dyson OnTrac™ unites comfort and acoustics with precision. Select materials and ergonomic design ensure a superior acoustic seal and lasting comfort. High-grade foam cushions and multi-pivot gimbal arms relieve ear pressure, while battery positioning in the headband evenly distributes weight. Soft micro-suede ear cushions and optimized clamp force provide a consistent fit across diverse head sizes.

Customisable with Durable Materials and Premium Finishes

The Dyson OnTrac™ comes in four colorways, each precision-crafted with unique, durable finishes designed by Jake Dyson and our CMF team. Inspired by the CNC manufacturing process, options include CNC Aluminium, Copper, and Nickel. The Ceramic Cinnabar variant has a ceramic-feel painted finish. In addition to these four colourways, you are able to customise your Dyson OnTrac™ with custom outer caps and ear cushions in various colours and finishes.

Available caps and cushions for customisation - The outer caps are machined from high-grade aluminium, for a lightweight, durable finish in a range of colours and finishes – ceramic or anodised.

MyDyson™ App³

The MyDyson™ app³, includes real-time sound tracking that monitors in-ear and external volume, alerting users to potentially harmful levels. The MyDyson™ app³ also enables owners to choose between three custom EQ modes: Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced.

Additional Features –

• Head Detect: Capacitive sensors detect when earcups are removed from the ears, signalling to pause your audio. Audio resumes automatically once replaced.

• Intuitive Joystick: Easily play, pause, skip, fast forward, and rewind tracks, or hold down for voice commands.

• Crystal-Clear Calls: Dual beam-forming microphones pick up your voice clearly, not outside noise.

• Real-time sound tracking: Continuously monitors in-ear and external volume, and indicates potentially harmful levels through live reports in the MyDyson™ App.

• Controlled by the MyDyson™ app: The MyDyson™ app gives you automatic software updates.

Audio Research & Development

Dyson is known for pioneering new technologies, entering unexpected fields. Each project starts with fundamental research and a scientific understanding. Within the audio category, Dyson engineers prioritise preserving the integrity of sound. The goal is to reproduce sound as accurately as the original recording or mix, free from distortion or noise pollution. Achieving this requires a deep understanding of acoustics and psychoacoustics, which Dyson engineers have developed over years of creating products that move air. Dyson has built a world class team over 30 years with extensive knowledge of acoustic and noise reduction techniques. The team is constantly evolving, building knowledge around audio reproduction, noise cancelling, and electro-acoustic design.

Priced at INR 44,900, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones are available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores across India.