Home Automation: Things to automate at your home

Every year, more devices are available in the form of IoT; we've seen everything from smart microwaves to smart medical alert systems. While we can't list every IoT device available, as the list is long and constantly growing, here are some of the most popular. These are the available devices and what we can do.



We have endless possibilities with home automation! Here we have listed 10 great things you can start thinking about, how automation could help you and their benefits.



1. Smart lighting system



A smart lighting system may be one of the first things you can try with home automation. You can try an app to control and schedule different lights to come at various times. This comes in handy who find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning or want the porch light to come on when they get home late at night.

2. Temperature control of home



You will be able to control your home temperature from anywhere. You can use a thermostat to program the temperature settings in your home. You can control it from any device and find out the temperature at any time. Also, you can set up a system to turn on your AC before you reach home from the office. You can even turn up the heat before you wake up from sleep.

3. A smart security system - Smart video doorbell/ lock on doors



The security system can alert you on your phone, computer, or tablet if someone is at your home. You can set the system in a way to notify your phone if there is movement at home while you are away. You'll be able to tell if it's a friend or stranger, and you'll be able to see it on the video system before it enters your home.

4. Amazon Echo or Google Home - Hands-free convenience



An Amazon Echo or Google Home can be great for anyone who needs to get a few things done and doesn't have time to stop what they're doing. You'll be able to get just about anything you want, from the current traffic and the latest weather updates to turning up the thermostat. You can also these hand-free gadgets to control other devices like smart light bulbs, remote-control lights, locks, and alarms.

5. Watch the air quality in your home



We all know that it is very important to keep our homes clean and free of allergens, but we forget about air quality. Home automation can be used to monitor the air quality of your home. Setting up an air quality monitor will help you to keep an eye on the air quality in your home and alert you if anything needs attention. Some systems can even detect gas and smoke leaks! This is the best way to know if something is faulty before it gets dangerous.

6. Automate your kitchen



This is one of my favourite parts when it comes to home automation. You can automate many things in the kitchen, including lights and temperature. You can set up a system that automatically turns on your oven when you're cooking, so it's ready when you actually need it. You can also set up where the stove turns on when someone is cooking.

7. Automate your outdoor lights



An exterior lighting system can be a great addition to your home automation. You can easily control them from any device and decide when they should turn on or off. You can automate the system so that they are lit at a certain time in the evening and turned off at a specific time in the morning.

8. Smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors



This feature of automating your home gives extra safety to your family. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors may not look attractive, but they alert you before an emergency at home, no matter where you are. Choose only the highest-rated devices which connect to your home Wi-Fi and send alerts to your phone.

9. Smart vacuum cleaner for house cleaning



If you hate vacuuming, this will be one of your favourite home automation products: a connected robot vacuum cleaner. Choose a well-rated vacuum and install it. These Wi-Fi-enabled vacuums connect to your smartphone and let you clean, schedule, spot clean and more from anywhere.

10. Automate window blinds



You can set up a system that automates your window blinds. You can control from any device and configure them to open or close at any time of the day.