How to enable the car crash detection function in Pixel Phone

Apple introduced the crash detection feature with the launch of the iPhone 14 series in 2022, and since then, Apple users have taken pride in the safety provided by their iPhones and Apple Watches. However, it is not Apple but Google that is the real pioneer of the fault detection function.

Google introduced the feature on the Pixel 4 in 2019. It was initially available in select countries but is now rolling out to users in Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, and India. In India, the security feature will only be available on specific Pixel models such as Pixel 4a, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

For users in international markets, the feature is also available on Pixel 4a and all subsequent models, including Pixel Fold. It is important to note that the feature is currently only accessible in 11 languages, including English, Danish, Dutch, Italian, Japanese, and others. Unfortunately, the car accident detection feature is not yet available in Hindi. Android Central recently reported the feature's availability in more countries, including India.

How car crash detection works on Pixel phone

Pixel 4a and later phones, including the Fold, use the device's location, motion sensors, and nearby sounds to detect if a user has been in a severe car accident. To work, car crash detection requires access to your location, physical activity, and microphone. If your phone detects an accident, it will call emergency services on your behalf. This call uses Android's emergency location service and can transmit information about your location and what happened.

However, Google warns that not all phones may be able to detect all faults and that high-impact activities could also trigger the feature. "In some cases, your Pixel phone might not be able to call emergency services. For example, your phone might be connected to a weak mobile network or in an ongoing call," Google quotes in a blog post.

How to activate theCar Crash Detectionfunction in Pixel phone

Ensure your phone has a SIM card inserted, as the car crash detection feature requires it to work.

To enable it, open the Personal Security app on your Pixel phone. You can usually find this app in the app drawer.

Within the "Personal Security" app, tap the "Features" option.

Scroll down the list of features until you find "Car Crash Detection." Tap on it.

You will now see the option to "Configure" the car crash detection feature. You can tap it to begin the setup process.

When prompted to share your location for the feature to work effectively, tap "Allow while app is in use." This allows the app to access your location during a potential accident.

You will then be asked to grant permission to share your microphone and access your fitness activity. To enable full functionality of the crash detection feature, tap "Allow."

That's all! Your Pixel phone is now set up with the accident detection feature, which can automatically call emergency services in a severe car accident.