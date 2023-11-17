How to keep yourself safe on online dating apps

Thanks to dating apps, meeting new people has become more convenient than ever. In a recent survey, 67% of women voted dating apps the safest way of finding love. However, this convenience comes with its own set of concerns. For instance, individuals often express that their primary dating apprehension is the uncertainty regarding the authenticity of the person they are interested in. Regardless of the mode of dating, there is no definite way of telling if a person has a concealed motive. It is best to tread cautiously. Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, has shared a few tips with The Hans India.

Here are some tips to keep yourself safe on online dating apps -

1. Guard Your Personal Information: When dating online, the first rule of thumb is to be mindful of the information you share. Avoid disclosing sensitive details such as your home address or contact details during the initial chatting phase. Take your time to establish trust before sharing personal information to prevent potential misuse.

2. Money Matters: Never Send Money to Strangers: A common tactic employed by scammers is to establish an emotional connection and then fabricate a compelling story that tugs at your heartstrings. Regardless of how convincing their narrative may be, never send money to someone you've never met in person. If your online match starts asking for money, consider it a major red flag.

3. Investigate Your Match's Background: Another practical way to ensure your safety is by conducting a Google search of your match's name. Look for any discrepancies or red flags that might indicate dishonesty. It will also help you make informed decisions about your online connections.

4. Reverse Image Search: Scammers frequently use fake profile pictures to create false identities. Protect yourself by using a reverse image search tool to verify the authenticity of your match's photos.

5. Oversharing is a red flag: A prominent warning sign is when someone quickly shares their contact information after just a few messages. It's advisable to exercise caution and avoid falling into potentially risky situations.

6. Use the In-App Messaging: For optimal security, it is advisable to use the in-app messenger, as these conversations are monitored, ensuring that any instances of misconduct will be promptly detected and addressed.

7. Virtual First Date: A highly effective strategy for addressing concerns about a potential match is to have an initial Virtual First Date before arranging an in-person meeting. This approach allows both daters ample time to assess each other's behaviour and be vigilant for any red flags, such as signs of aggression, an excessively intrusive demeanour, or other noticeable warning signs.

Adopting these safety measures can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to scams. While dating apps strive to maintain airtight security, some might get through. These are the instances where users need to stay cautious and follow their instincts. Most importantly, never ignore your instincts. If anything feels off, don't hesitate to unmatch. Accepting a match request is not a commitment, and there should be no guilt associated with unmatching if things don't seem to align.