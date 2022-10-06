How to maintain cleaner air and home during Diwali home renovations

With the festive season approaching, many people see Diwali as the ideal time to renovate their homes. Home renovation not only adds to the aesthetic appeal of your home but also increases comfort. However, these joyful renovations and home makeovers bring new furnishings and paint, all of which could add to the levels of the potentially hazardous pollutant formaldehyde and other volatile particles in the house. Most commonly, it is released through furniture and wooden products such as plywood and fibreboard, which may use formaldehyde-based industrial resins.