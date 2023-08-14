Live
How to Safeguard and Update Your Android Phone
According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities affect Android versions 10, 11, 12, 12L, and 13.
Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned Android users. According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities affect Android versions 10, 11, 12, 12L, and 13. They are caused by flaws in the Framework, Android Runtime, System Component, Google Play system updates, Kernel, Arm components, MediaTe components, and Qualcomm closed source components.
What is the Risk -If exploited by hackers, these vulnerabilities could allow them to:
- Get elevated privileges on the device
- Access sensitive information like passwords, photos, and financial data
- Cause denial of service conditions, rendering the device unusable
- Install malware on the device
How to Safeguard Your Android Phone:
To keep their Android devices secure, CERT-In recommends that users update their devices with the latest security patches as soon as possible to mitigate these risks. In particular, Google has already released security patches that resolve these vulnerabilities. For more details, users can refer to the 'Android Security Bulletin-August 2023'.
How to update your Android phone:
- Go to Device Settings
- Tap on System
- Tap on System updates
- If an update is available, click on Download and Install
- Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the update
Tips to keep your devices safe
Apart from the update, here are some more tips to keep your devices safe from such vulnerabilities and flaws:
- Install apps from trusted sources.
- Use a security app to scan your device for malware.
- Only open emails and attachments from trusted senders.
- Use a strong password and enable two-factor authentication in apps and on your device.
- Back up your data regularly. If your device is lost or stolen, you want to be able to recover your data.