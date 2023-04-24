  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Technology > Tech News

How to Tackle Pollen Season - Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist at Dyson

How to Tackle Pollen Season - Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist at Dyson
x

How to Tackle Pollen Season - Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist at Dyson

Highlights

While symptoms can be managed medically, understanding your allergy triggers enables you to better anticipate your allergy flare-ups and take precautions when necessary.

In India, approximately 20 – 30% of the total population suffers from at least one allergic disease; out of this, about 15% develop Asthma. Globally, having an allergy to pollen (also known as hay fever) is one of the 10 most common allergies. The Hans India reaches out to Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist at Dyson, to understandwhat an allergy is and howsymptoms can be managed medically.He says allergy is a condition where the body's immune system overreacts to a substance that is not typically harmful to your body. Substances that cause allergic reactions are called allergens.

Pollen particles stuck to a strand of hair, seen under a microscope

Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist at Dyson, says: "If your flare-ups of constant sneezing, a runny nose, watery eyes, and an itchy throat can be tied to certain seasons of the year, you potentially have a pollen allergy or sensitivity. It is a common misconception that the pollen season falls in spring. However, depending on your location and climate, different plants thrive and pollinate during different seasons and for varying durations. Hence, pollen can still be present all year round."

He shares valuable tips on understanding how allergy triggers, enabling us to better anticipate your allergy flare-ups and what precautions are necessary.
1. Anticipate allergy flare-ups
Different types of pollen trigger reactions for different people – some people are allergic to tree pollen which is common in spring; others have a problem with grass pollen which is more of a summertime issue, while others have trouble with weed pollen which is common in the fall. Beyond the seasons, temperature, time of day, humidity, and rain affects pollen counts. Many plants release pollen early in the morning and when the weather is sunny and warm –these conditions are when pollen counts are likely to soar. Avoiding outdoor activity when pollen counts are high goes a long way to reducing a flare-up of allergy symptoms. Staying indoors before, during, and immediately after thunderstorms and keeping your windows closed can also reduce exposure to pollen allergens.
Understanding the type of pollen that triggers your allergy symptoms and when it peaks enable you to anticipate your allergy flare-ups and take preventive measures to minimise allergy symptoms.
2. Look for potential triggers in your home
According to the Dyson Global Dust Study, just 10% of people think that pollen constitutes household dust. With pollen spores being as small and lightweight as they are, and with the continuous air exchange between the indoor and outdoor environment, it is inevitable that outdoor dust particles such as pollen can be found in the house. Pollen particles can stick to one's hair, clothes, and pets and be brought into the home. The Dyson Global Dust Study 5 reveals that 19% of people wear outdoor shoes in and around their homes, while 50% do not change their clothes upon entering their homes. Removing your shoes before entering your home and changing your clothes immediately reduces the likelihood of pollen particles that have stuck to them from spreading around the home.

3. Stick to a cleaning routine

Pollen particles can becomeairborne

While most people clean their homes regularly, it is important to vacuum beyond just the floors. Pollen particles are extremely small and lightweight, meaning they can become airborne. Open windows mean airborne pollen can enter the home and stick to surfaces, including window ledges and curtains. Soft furnishings, fabric covers, pillows, mattresses, sofas, and carpets can harbour pollen for months and impact one's health and well-being even outside the peak pollen season.

The best way to reduce pollen allergy symptoms is to minimise exposure to pollen allergens. Vacuuming different surfaces in the home with a particular focus on upholstery and other neglected spots in the home regularly goes a long way in minimizing your exposure to pollen in the home. However, vacuuming may cause dust particles to become airborne and potentially inhaled. Vacuum cleaners with advanced filtration are essential to ensure that all the nasties in your vacuum stay within your vacuum rather than being expelled back into your home.
Dyson offers a range of vacuum cleaners, ensuring you're cleaning your home's visible and invisible dust. Dyson vacuum cleaners are fully-sealed, with a five-stage filtration system to achieve 99.99% per cent filtration of particles as small as 0.3 microns while ensuring that the dust you're sucking up remains trapped in your vacuum and only cleaner air is expelled back into your home. Their recently launched Dyson V15 Detect Extra is equipped with whole-machine HEPA filtration 6 to capture ultra-fine particles such as pet dander and nasties. The post-motor filter is upgraded to capture 99.97% of particles down to 0.1 microns. The Dyson vacuum cleaner also has versatile attachments to help you clean hard-to-reach places and neglected spots.
It is also recommended to vacuum in the absence of allergy sufferers and to use an air purifier to eliminate airborne pollen and allergens in the home Dyson's latest range of Air purifiers are designed to capture a wide range of pollutants and allergens, including the smallest particles that can cause pollen allergies. They can capture 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration – ensuring that no air bypasses the filter and blocking any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the machines.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X