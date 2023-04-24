How to Tackle Pollen Season - Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist at Dyson
While symptoms can be managed medically, understanding your allergy triggers enables you to better anticipate your allergy flare-ups and take precautions when necessary.
In India, approximately 20 – 30% of the total population suffers from at least one allergic disease; out of this, about 15% develop Asthma. Globally, having an allergy to pollen (also known as hay fever) is one of the 10 most common allergies. The Hans India reaches out to Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist at Dyson, to understandwhat an allergy is and howsymptoms can be managed medically.He says allergy is a condition where the body's immune system overreacts to a substance that is not typically harmful to your body. Substances that cause allergic reactions are called allergens.
Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist at Dyson, says: "If your flare-ups of constant sneezing, a runny nose, watery eyes, and an itchy throat can be tied to certain seasons of the year, you potentially have a pollen allergy or sensitivity. It is a common misconception that the pollen season falls in spring. However, depending on your location and climate, different plants thrive and pollinate during different seasons and for varying durations. Hence, pollen can still be present all year round."
3. Stick to a cleaning routine
While most people clean their homes regularly, it is important to vacuum beyond just the floors. Pollen particles are extremely small and lightweight, meaning they can become airborne. Open windows mean airborne pollen can enter the home and stick to surfaces, including window ledges and curtains. Soft furnishings, fabric covers, pillows, mattresses, sofas, and carpets can harbour pollen for months and impact one's health and well-being even outside the peak pollen season.