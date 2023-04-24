How to Tackle Pollen Season - Joanne Kang, Lead Research Scientist at Dyson

He shares valuable tips on understanding how allergy triggers, enabling us to better anticipate your allergy flare-ups and what precautions are necessary.

1. Anticipate allergy flare-ups

Different types of pollen trigger reactions for different people – some people are allergic to tree pollen which is common in spring; others have a problem with grass pollen which is more of a summertime issue, while others have trouble with weed pollen which is common in the fall. Beyond the seasons, temperature, time of day, humidity, and rain affects pollen counts. Many plants release pollen early in the morning and when the weather is sunny and warm –these conditions are when pollen counts are likely to soar. Avoiding outdoor activity when pollen counts are high goes a long way to reducing a flare-up of allergy symptoms. Staying indoors before, during, and immediately after thunderstorms and keeping your windows closed can also reduce exposure to pollen allergens.

Understanding the type of pollen that triggers your allergy symptoms and when it peaks enable you to anticipate your allergy flare-ups and take preventive measures to minimise allergy symptoms.

2. Look for potential triggers in your home

According to the Dyson Global Dust Study, just 10% of people think that pollen constitutes household dust. With pollen spores being as small and lightweight as they are, and with the continuous air exchange between the indoor and outdoor environment, it is inevitable that outdoor dust particles such as pollen can be found in the house. Pollen particles can stick to one's hair, clothes, and pets and be brought into the home. The Dyson Global Dust Study 5 reveals that 19% of people wear outdoor shoes in and around their homes, while 50% do not change their clothes upon entering their homes. Removing your shoes before entering your home and changing your clothes immediately reduces the likelihood of pollen particles that have stuck to them from spreading around the home.