How to update and change details on Aadhaar and PAN card

The last date for linking Aadhaar with the PAN card is approaching. Initially set for March 31, 2022, the deadline has been extended to June 30. People who have not yet linked their cards can do so by paying a fine of Rs 1,000. However, residents need help linking their cards due to mismatched details. , the Income Tax Department has issued a reminder. It has provided a dedicated procedure to rectify discrepancies and successfully link Aadhaar and PAN cards.

In a recent tweet, the IT department pointed out that many people face issues when linking their PAN-Aadhaar. This is because "While linking PAN with Aadhaar, a demographic mismatch may occur due to a mismatch in the following: Name, Date of Birth and Gender."

The department reveals that people can correct the mismatch by updating their Aadhaar and PAN card online or visiting dedicated Aadhaar and PAN service providers. The official tweet further states: "To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL)".

How to update and change details on your Aadhaar and PAN cards.

How to update details on Aadhaar card:

UIDAI notes that you can update address details in your Aadhaar online at the Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP):

Visit ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

Click Update Aadhaar and follow the details.

For other updates such as demographic details (name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email) and biometrics (fingerprints, iris and photo) in Aadhaar, you must visit the Aadhaar Center permanent registration.

How to update PAN card data:

Visit the NSDL PAN website - onlineservices.nsdl.com/ or the UTIITSL website - pan.utiitsl.com/

Select the option "Change/Correction in PAN card data".

Enter your PAN card number and other details and click "Submit".

Fill in the required details on the form and upload scanned copies of supporting documents.

Pay the application fee.

Click "Submit."

How to link PAN-Aadhaar

Once the details are updated, you can try the Aadhaar-PAN link again at eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar

According to IT rules, the IT department advises that if a person does not link his Aadhaar number under section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961, his PAN will stop working.

This means that taxpayers cannot use or mention their PAN for various purposes, including filing returns, processing pending returns, issuing refunds, completing pending procedures, or deducting taxes at the regular rate. Also, the taxpayer may need help with banks and other financial portals, as PAN serves as essential KYC criteria for financial transactions.

The following people are exempt from the requirement to link their PAN to Aadhaar:

Individuals who are 80 years of age or older.

Non-residents according to the definition provided in the Income Tax Law.

Non-Indian Citizens.