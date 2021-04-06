HP brings super affordable Chromebook 11a for students; prices start at Rs 21,999

To help students stay connected without spending a lot of money on a laptop, HP has released the Chromebook 11a laptop. The Chromebook 11a is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor and is lightweight and practical.

The Chromebook 11a has an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen and is available in a stylish indigo blue with a matching keyboard. The laptop weighs only 1 kg, so it is perfectly convenient to take it with you. The laptop also comes with a textured cover to allow for easy grip; this is particularly useful for children. HP aims this new device for students from class 2 to class 7.

The HP Chromebook 11a comes with Google One that provides 100GB of cloud storage, access to Google experts for one year, and other exclusive member benefits. The Google Assistant is also available on the Chromebook 11a and access to more than three million apps on the Google Play Store. HP promises up to 16 hours of battery life on the Chromebook 11a.

The Chromebook 11a comes with up to 64GB of storage and 100GB of cloud storage. There is also the 256GB expandable storage option.

The integrated MediaTek graphics card that powers the Chromebook 11a has eight-core CPU and GPU graphics processors and a multimedia engine. The chip even has an available artificial intelligence processor that kicks in when an application needs it.

The Chromebook 11a has an HD touchscreen with an anti-glare display, dual speakers, and an HD camera. For connectivity, there are a ton of ports, including USB Type-A and Type-C. There is also an audio jack (for external speakers via an AUX cable or headphones) and a MicroSD card slot.

The HP Chromebook 11a is available exclusively on Flipkart with prices starting at Rs 21,999.