IIIT NR innovation in the field of Agriculture would help farmers save their crops

IIIT NR's innovation in the field of Agriculture will change the scenario for the farmers. The farmers will now not have to panic when insecticides attack the crops as they only need a smartphone-operated drone, as proposed by the research team. With its help, the framers can find the insect and get all types of remedies to get rid of it on their phone screen.



IIIT NR research team had named the project "Artificial Intelligence and IoT Based UAV System for Crop Health Monitoring and Forecasting," and the team of researchers includes the faculty members of IIIT NR. Dr Shrivishal Tripathi is the Principal Investigator, and Dr Anurag Singh and Dr Muneendra Oja are the Co-investigator in the project. The project has been funded by the SEED Division of SYST (Department of Science and Technology, Government of India).

The team has submitted the work, but the testing is still pending as the researchers cannot move to remote villages because of a pandemic. The idea behind this project is that the team has designed a drone that can easily be operated through mobile phones. The drone will take pictures of an insect-affected field or weed-affected field. The picture capture will be sent to its main computational unit for artificial Intelligence-based predictive analysis, which will immediately identify the insect and provide all information regarding the insect along with its remedy on the phone screen of the registered number. The drone is equipped with IoT senses that can easily be operated through mobile phones.

The research team has also planned to propose that there should be a person recruited at every panchayat who will train the farmers to operate the drone or operate himself. The good news is that the farmers do not need to invest in the front, and they need to lend it from the Panchayat and use it of their field, get to know the problem, and after resolving the issue, they can return it. For this outstanding innovation, the Government of India has funded Rs 24 lakh. The researchers started working on the project in 2020 and have completed it, but due to the pandemic, the testing has been delayed. The research team is trying hard to complete it as soon as possible and hand the final result to the DSYST.

One of the Principal investigators, Dr Shrivishal Tripathi, said their project had been completed, but the testing is pending because of a pandemic. He also added that the team is trying hard to get the testing done as soon as possible. He also said that his team is thankful to the institute and Director Dr Pradeep Kumar Sinha for motivating them to pursue the research and providing them with the comfort zone on the campus, which helped them complete their research work. Director of IIIT NR Dr Pradeep Kumar Sinha congratulated the research team for their hard work and success and wished them luck for their future ahead.