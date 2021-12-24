IMPACT by Honeywell introduces a 4-inch Desktop Printer for light-duty labelling application

IMPACT by Honeywell today introduced a 4-inch Desktop Printer solution for Small & Medium-sized Businesses at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, Delhi.



Honeywell a leader in the AIDC segment has launched its Impact series Barcode Printer under its "Make in India" initiative. The new launch is a 4-inch desktop barcode printer for light-duty label printing requirements. This printer is launched with a vision to provide a hassle-free label printing experience to the mass mid-segment of customers.



The new printer will help small & medium-sized businesses to improve productivity with Impact by Honeywell's Plug & Play technology. This feature helps users quickly install the printer and start printing labels for their business needs. The printer supports thermal transfer/direct thermal printing and provides high speed (127mm/sec) to complete printing jobs faster.



''Honeywell's dedicated toll-free support to its end users will help resolve any technical queries quickly and will enable continued operations without losing time" said Chaitanya Paspuleti, General Manager, Impact by Honeywell, SPS.



Impact by Honeywell has plans to launch more made in India offerings for India Inc in the coming months and cater larger segment.



About IMPACT by Honeywell:-



IMPACT by Honeywell (www.impactbyhoneywell.com) is a brand that has been specially created to cater to the growing mid-segment in India for Indian businesses.



Impact by Honeywell brings the weight of Honeywell's technology capabilities to offer world-class, affordable, easy-to-install, and easy-to-use products and digital solutions that are geared to solve the problems of mid-segment customers. Impact by Honeywell's portfolio includes a range of affordable, simple, and connected solutions that cater to healthcare, e-commerce, and supply chain verticals.

These include warehouse automation, digital safety, and productivity solutions, and asset health monitoring. Impact by Honeywell has a dedicated engineering team that works closely with its midsegment customers to understand their pain points and develop solutions that are unique to this segment. At Impact, we combine our capabilities to create world-class technologies with a deep understanding of how Indian businesses are run. This results in best-in-class solutions that address your customers' demands and service needs.