India Can Become a Global Tech Power by Building Its Own Low-Cost Tools, Says Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

Zoho cofounder and CEO Sridhar Vembu has reiterated his belief that India holds the potential to emerge as a major global technology power—provided it focuses on designing and manufacturing advanced machinery domestically at low cost. His comments come amid growing conversations around self-reliance, innovation, and the future of Indian manufacturing.

Vembu shared his views while responding to a post on X by the head of Indian manufacturing firm Ranosan. The entrepreneur had highlighted a significant milestone for his company: the deployment of its fourth CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine, engineered entirely in-house. CNC machines are critical tools used in the fabrication of a wide range of industrial goods.

In his post, the Ranosan chief described the journey toward reducing dependence on imported machinery. “Today, for this particular capacity, we operate more machines of our own design than imported ones. That shift wasn’t overnight, and it didn’t come cheap. But it was worth it. Many more to come,” he wrote, underscoring the long-term commitment required to build indigenous capabilities.

Reacting to this achievement, Vembu praised the effort and emphasised the broader implications for India’s economic future. According to him, the key to India’s rise lies not just in software or services, but in mastering capital goods—the machines and tools that enable manufacturing itself. He wrote, “The best craftsmen make their own tools. The path to Bharat's rise as an economic and technological power is through capital goods, custom-designed and low-cost.”









All power to you @VishakhRanotra, I would love to visit your factory. Best wishes🙏

Vembu believes that when Indian companies design and build their own machinery, they gain a decisive edge over global competitors, particularly by keeping costs affordable. This approach, he argues, can help Indian manufacturers scale faster, innovate more freely, and reduce reliance on expensive foreign equipment.

The Zoho CEO also expressed personal interest in visiting Indian factories that are investing heavily in research and development to build such capabilities. His comment reflects a broader push to spotlight and encourage homegrown innovation in manufacturing—a sector often overshadowed by India’s success in IT services.

This is not the first time Vembu has spoken about the importance of capital goods in shaping India’s economic trajectory. In recent remarks, he suggested that mastering advanced machinery could unlock higher income levels across the country by enabling more sophisticated and productive industries.

Over the years, Vembu has been a vocal advocate of technological self-sufficiency. He has repeatedly argued that India needs a long-term national mission to reduce its dependence on US-based technology platforms. Zoho itself has taken steps in this direction by developing indigenous alternatives such as Arattai and Zoho Mail, positioned against global platforms like WhatsApp and Gmail.

While these products demonstrate India’s capability to build competitive technology solutions, Vembu acknowledges that widespread adoption remains a challenge. Still, his message is consistent: true technological and economic strength comes from owning the full stack—from tools and machines to software and platforms.

In Vembu’s vision, India’s future as a tech powerhouse will be built not just on talent, but on the tools that talent creates.