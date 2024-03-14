Indian Government Bans Over 18 OTT Platforms for Vulgar Content: Full List

In response to escalating concerns over indecent and vulgar content, the Indian government has taken decisive action by banning over 18 over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including those exhibiting pornographic material. This move comes following repeated warnings from Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

The Ministry's crackdown targeted 18 OTT services, some of which boasted over 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store, with one app exceeding 1 crore downloads. Acting in collaboration with various intermediaries, public access has been restricted to nineteen websites, ten applications (seven on Google Play Store and three on Apple App Store), and fifty-seven social media profiles associated with these platforms.

This decision was made in accordance with the Information Technology Act of 2000, following consultations with experts from media and entertainment, women's rights, and child rights sectors, as well as other governmental departments.

Mr Thakur reiterated the imperative for platforms to refrain from cloaking abuse, vulgarity, and obscenity under the guise of "creative expression."

Among the banned platforms are Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Uncut Adda, Tri Flicks, X Prime, Neon X VIP, Besharams, Hunters, Rabbit, Xtramood, Nuefliks, MoodX, Mojflix, Hot Shots VIP, Fugi, Chikooflix, and Prime Play.

The prohibited content, as highlighted by Mr Thakur, included pornographic material, derogatory content towards women, and scenes depicting nudity and sexual acts in inappropriate contexts, such as incestuous relationships and those between teachers and students. These materials were found to violate sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, section 292 of the IPC, and section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.