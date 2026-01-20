Indian Govt Warns of New Google Chrome Security Flaw: Update Immediately

The Indian government has issued a fresh cybersecurity alert for Google Chrome users, warning of a new vulnerability that could expose systems to hackers. The advisory, released by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), highlights a security flaw in the popular browser that affects users across Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms.

In its January 2026 bulletin, CERT-In classified the issue as “medium severity.” While that rating may sound moderate, cybersecurity experts caution that even medium-risk vulnerabilities can be dangerous if left unpatched. With Chrome now deeply integrated with AI-driven features such as Gemini, a single security gap could have far-reaching consequences for personal and professional data stored within the browser.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability is linked to a security bypass exploit. The agency explained in its advisory:

“Security Restriction Bypass vulnerability exists in Google Chrome due to Insufficient policy enforcement in WebView tag. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions on the targeted system."

In simple terms, this flaw could allow attackers to sneak past Chrome’s built-in protections. Once security restrictions are bypassed, hackers may gain access to sensitive information, including saved passwords, browsing data, and possibly even system-level resources. This makes the issue particularly concerning for organisations and professionals who rely heavily on Chrome for daily operations.

CERT-In has clarified that the vulnerability impacts Chrome users across all major desktop platforms. Specifically, users running older versions of the browser are at risk. The affected versions include:

Google Chrome prior to 143.0.7499.192 (Linux)

Google Chrome prior to 143.0.7499.192/.193 (Mac)

Google Chrome prior to 143.0.7499.192/.193 (Windows)

If your browser version is earlier than these, your system may be exposed. Cybercriminals often act quickly once vulnerabilities become public, making prompt updates critical.

Google has already released patches to fix the issue. Users are strongly advised to install the latest update without delay. Updating Chrome is simple: click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, go to Settings, select About Chrome, and allow the browser to check for and install updates automatically.

In today’s digital environment, browsers act as gateways to banking, work platforms, social media, and cloud services. A compromised browser can therefore become a powerful entry point for attackers. CERT-In’s warning serves as a timely reminder that regular software updates are not just routine maintenance—they are a frontline defence against cyber threats.

By keeping Chrome updated, users can significantly reduce the risk of exploitation and ensure their data remains protected in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.



