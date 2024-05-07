Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set for 3rd mission

New Delhi: Indian-origin astronaut Captain Sunita Williams is all set to fly into space for the third time on Tuesday. Her lift-off is scheduled to take place from the Kennedy Space Center at 08:04 am (IST).

The retired US Navy Captain will leave for the mission in a brand-new Boeing Starliner Capsule.

A veteran of two previous space missions in 2006 and 2012, Captain Williams will become the first woman to fly on the inaugural flight of a new human-rated spacecraft.

Born to Dr Deepak Pandya and Bonnie Pandya, Williams has accumulated an impressive 322 days in space throughout her career, embodying resilience and pioneering spirit. Her spacewalks, totalling 50 hours and 40 minutes, once set the record for the most time spent by a female astronaut outside the spacecraft. The mission, known as Crew Flight Test (CFT), will showcase the capabilities of the Starliner system, lasting approximately 10 days. Captain Williams, who will serve as the mission pilot, has affectionately named the spacecraft "Calypso" in homage to Jacques Cousteau's legendary vessel. This nod to exploration underscores her deep connection to both the cosmos and the ocean.

Amidst preparations, Captain Williams remains grounded in her roots, expressing her spiritual affinity by carrying a statue of Lord Ganesh, her good luck charm, on this commercial crew flight. Her more spiritual than religious approach is evident in her previous space journeys, where she carried copies of the Bhagavad Gita.