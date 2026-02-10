India’s First AI Grocery Agent Calls Customers, Takes Orders, Tracks Discounts

Grocery shopping may be a regular household chore, but it often comes with long lists, repeat store visits and last-minute rushes—especially during festive seasons. Now, an Indian startup is looking to make that process smoother with what it calls the country’s first AI-powered grocery sales agent that can place orders, share deals and even talk to customers like a human.

Developed by Salescode AI, the virtual assistant named SCAl is designed to bridge the gap between retailers and buyers through simple phone conversations. Instead of customers calling shops or walking in to check availability, the AI reaches out directly, informs them about offers and products, and helps them place orders within minutes.

The startup, founded by Mayur Gera, specialises in AI-led sales solutions for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. With SCAl, the company hopes to change how neighbourhood grocery stores interact with customers while also helping small retailers compete in an increasingly digital market.









Unlike a typical chatbot or app notification, SCAl works like a real sales representative. It speaks in a natural, human-like voice and carries on conversations that feel personal rather than robotic. Customers can ask questions, confirm orders and even get help with issues, just as they would with a store staff member.

Early results suggest that people are responding positively. According to the company, over 20% of those who received calls from the AI ended up placing orders. More than 8% bought products they had never tried before, while around 55% actively engaged in conversations. Most users reportedly said the experience felt similar to talking with a human.

Beyond placing orders, SCAl also acts as a smart assistant for shopkeepers. Through the platform, FMCG companies can connect with retailers, and store owners can use the AI to promote products, announce discounts and manage customer communication efficiently. This reduces the time spent on manual calls and follow-ups.

The tool also provides useful business insights. Retailers can understand which products are popular locally, what customers prefer, and how competitors are attracting buyers. Such data helps them plan inventory better and avoid overstocking or missing demand.

One of SCAl’s most notable features is its ability to understand customer emotions. By analysing tone and responses, it can detect whether someone is satisfied or frustrated and adjust its approach accordingly. This allows it to offer relevant suggestions or solutions in real time, making the interaction feel more thoughtful and responsive.

For customers, that means timely reminders, personalised recommendations and updates on discounts. For shopkeepers, it means smarter selling and stronger customer relationships.

As technology continues to reshape everyday life, tools like SCAl show how even routine tasks like grocery shopping can become faster, smarter and more convenient for everyone involved.