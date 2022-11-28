India’s Foremost Integrated Rocket Facility to be based in Hyderabad

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao expressed his delight in announcing that India's first integrated rocket design, manufacturing and test facility, by the Skyroot Aerospace facility, will be based in Telangana.

According to the minister of state, he promised the startup's co-founders Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka full support to set up the facility to design, manufacture and test rockets in Telangana.

He was participating as Guest of Honor in a program organized on T-Hub to celebrate the prosperous launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S Rocket. Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based startup incubated at T-Hub and backed by TWorks, launched India's first private rocket on November 18, 2022.

While congratulating the teams that suffered difficulties, K.T. Rama Rao expressed happiness and pride that a space technology company from Hyderabad broke down all barriers. K.T. Rama Rao said that he would be delighted to see Hyderabad as a Space Technology Capital of India and reminded that the Telangana government has already launched a Space Technology Policy.

Hyderabad is emerging as the space hub of India. The city based startup @SkyrootA, incubated at @THubHyd & supported by @TWorksHyd, launched India's 1st private rocket into space.



India's 1st Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing & Testing facility will be based in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/uX0lZAZ3M1 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) November 26, 2022

Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket, lifted on November 18, 2022, and created history by becoming the country's first privately-developed rocket to be launched into space. Developed by Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based startup, the 6-meter-tall vehicle reached a maximum altitude of 89.5 km and sank in the Bay of Bengal about five minutes after launch.