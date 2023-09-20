Infosys to train 50,000 employees on NVIDIA AI technology

New Delhi: IT company Infosys plans to train and certify 50,000 employees on NVIDIA AI technology to provide expertise to its customers across industries, the company said on Wednesday.

The development follows expansion of collaboration between Infosys and chipset company NVIDIA to provide generative AI-based solutions to enterprises worldwide. "Infosys plans to set up an NVIDIA Centre of Excellence, where it will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on NVIDIA AI technology to provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across industries," Infosys and NVIDIA said in a joint statement. Infosys uses the full-stack NVIDIA generative AI platform, including hardware and enterprise-grade software to help customers create generative AI applications for business operations, sales and marketing.

The broadened alliance will bring the NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz – an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that accelerate business value using generative AI technologies. "Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions are complementary to NVIDIA's core stack. By combining our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on NVIDIA AI technology, we are creating end-to-end industry-leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first," Infosys, Co-founder and Chairman, Nandan Nilekani said. Through the integration, Infosys will create offerings customers can adopt, to integrate generative AI into their businesses.

"The NVIDIA AI Enterprise ecosystem is ramping quickly to provide the platform for generative AI. Together, NVIDIA and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions," NVIDIA, Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang said.