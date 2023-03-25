Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, passed away at the age of 94. He was an inspiration behind the development of modern computing devices. Intel shared in a blog post that he died peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home in Hawaii. Moore was considered an influential figure in Silicon Valley. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook have shared posts in his memory.

Remembering Moore, Cook wrote, "The world lost a giant in Gordon Moore, who was one of Silicon Valley's founding fathers and a true visionary who helped pave the way for the technological revolution. All of us who followed owe him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace." While Pichai wrote that Moore inspired him to pursue technology.

"RIP Gordon Moore. His vision inspired so many of us to pursue technology, was an inspiration to me. Thoughts with his family and everyone at Intel, Pichai wrote.

In July 1968, Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce, longtime colleagues, founded Intel. Initially, Moore was executive vice president, and in 1975, he became the president. In 1979, Gordon Moore was promoted to chairman of the board and chief executive officer, a position he held until 1987, when he resigned as a chief executive officer but continued as president. Later in 1997, Moore was named chairman emeritus, resigning in 2006.

Gordon Moore demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropy, throughout his life, focusing on environmental conservation, science, and improving patient care. He started Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation with his wife, which has contributed more than $5.1 billion to charitable causes since its inception in 2000.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, said, "Gordon Moore defined the technology industry through his insight and vision. He was instrumental in revealing the power of transistors, and inspired technologists and entrepreneurs across the decades. We at Intel remain inspired by Moore's Law and intend to pursue it until the periodic table is exhausted. Gordon's vision lives on as our true north as we use the power of technology to improve the lives of every person on Earth. My career and much of my life took shape within the possibilities fueled by Gordon's leadership at the helm of Intel, and I am humbled by the honor and responsibility to carry his legacy forward."