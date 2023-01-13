Intel launches new desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds

Chip-maker Intel has launched its new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS desktop processor with 6GHz (gigahertz) clock speeds.

The new processor is now available to purchase at retailers worldwide, with a recommended customer price starting at $699, according to the company.

The chip-maker mentioned that the new processor with 6GHz max turbo frequency promises to power world-class gaming and create experiences for desktop enthusiasts.

"The Core i9-13900KS continues our 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family excellence, showcasing the new performance heights made possible by our performance hybrid architecture. Extreme gamers and enthusiasts can now push their everyday performance further than ever before with the first desktop processor in the PC industry to provide 6GHz speeds at stock," Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel, said in a statement.

In addition to 24 cores, it delivers a 36MB Intel Smart Cache for incredible performance in gaming and content creation workloads.

In other key features, the Intel Adaptive Boost Technology will provide users with improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multicore turbo frequencies.

Moreover, the new desktop processor comes compatible with Intel's Z790 and Z690 motherboards, and with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience, said the company.