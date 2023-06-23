International Women in Engineering Day: Celebrating Women in Engineering

The International Day of Women in Engineering is celebrated annually on June 23 to honour women's contributions to engineering. The representation of women in the field of engineering has experienced a significant evolution over the years. Women have made their mark by actively participating in AI, gadgets, computing, manufacturing processes and more.



The main objective of the day is to raise awareness and encourage the participation of women in the engineering sector. International Women in Engineering Day recognizes the outstanding contribution of pioneering women in engineering who often go unnoticed. Awareness campaigns equip young women with limitless opportunities to help them make a name for themselves.

A few women shared their opinion with The Hans India about the role of women in engineering. They shared their opinion about their representation in this space and how initiatives are being taken to make it more inclusive. In a nutshell, today's story is about the role of women in engineering.

Dr Kajari Ghoshdastidar, Associate Director, Product Architecture - Carelon Global Solutions

From my younger days, the challenge of solving unique problems intrigued me. I would accompany my uncle to the computer lab, where I witnessed the fascinating use of punch cards and tapes to create amazing programs and solve complex business problems. This sparked my interest, and I began delving deeper into the world of computers. My uncle and I even assembled a computer together. These memories served as the driving force behind my decision to pursue engineering. Today my work and team at Carelon Global Solutions inspire me to progress in my journey.

At Carelon Global Solutions, we prioritize diversity, 40% of our associates are women. We offer an internal program, Women in Technology, aimed to make the workplace inclusive for women. We bring women in STEM together to brainstorm, network and drive inclusive initiatives to help them pursue their passion. In the future, technology will seamlessly permeate our lives. In the true sense of pervasiveness, instead of actively learning how to use technology, we would witness advanced human-machine collaboration to create solutions customized to our needs. I recommend young women engineers or aspirants to learn new-age technologies like AI and cloud computing. Being a woman engineer by itself is a remarkable achievement, and you need to embrace your passion, grab every opportunity, question bias and lead with confidence.

Sowmya Rao Panuganti, Associate Director, Memory Solutions at Samsung Semiconductor India Research

“Engineering, particularly in the semiconductor industry, is an excellent career choice for women seeking an exciting future and limitless opportunities. From smartphones to medical devices, engineering powers modern technology and offers a platform for women to unleash their creativity and stay at the forefront of technological advancements.



The constant drive for progress in engineering presents women with incredible opportunities to learn, grow, and make significant contributions throughout their careers. By embracing engineering, women can be part of developing next-generation semiconductor devices that fuel AI, IoT, and other innovative technologies. This dynamic environment allows women engineers to make their mark and shape the future. For me, it has been a rewarding experience to have directly contributed to building a smartphone’s storage devices, the sought after products in the market. On the other hand, there is also a sense of fulfilment when you take on a challenge to solve the problem and help your company develop cutting-edge products.



The semiconductor industry thrives on diverse expertise, encompassing research, development, design, manufacturing, and quality assurance, thereby enabling women to find their niche and align their talents with their passion. As we celebrate International Day of Women in Engineering, we must always thrive to encourage and inspire more women to pursue engineering careers. With the backing of organizations and initiatives like mentorship programs, and networking opportunities to recognize the full potential of women, they can confidently pursue their ambitions and leave an indelible impact on the world.”

Deepa Parikh, Head of Solutions Engineering, India, Akamai Technologies

“Speaking from personal experience, engineering is a highly rewarding career for all. It is an ever-challenging field that requires the use of science, technology, mathematics, creativity, logic, and problem-solving skills on a daily basis. As the realm of engineering is always evolving, those who choose this career path will have countless opportunities to design, construct, and create new products, technologies, and solutions that can help solve real life problems and improve the way we live. Engineering is also a very diverse industry – there are many specializations to choose from, depending on personal aptitude and interests. The prospects for a fulfilling career in engineering are boundless, as engineering skills are readily transferable from one industry to another. My role as Head of Solutions Engineering for Akamai India has been especially rewarding due to the evolution of Akamai with new technologies and acquisitions that have given me and my team the path to diversify our skills and solve a wider breadth of challenges for our customers.



As the Head of Solutions Engineering for India at Akamai Technologies, I am deeply committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the technology industry. In my role, I lead a team of talented solutions engineers who help solve diverse complex problems across industries and technologies related to security, media, performance, and cloud. I also provide mentorship to many young women in the field to help advance their careers in technology. Looking back on my own journey, I have benefited greatly from strong mentors throughout my career. Just as how their diverse experiences and perspectives have become an invaluable resource to me, I firmly believe in driving change myself and supporting other women in their professional or personal development. This is particularly important during tough times, like last year's great resignation that impacted most organizations in India and globally. My key values – self-belief, voicing out insecurities and challenges, and seeking help – got me through to continue supporting the growth trajectory In India. I would tell my younger self to do more of these 3 and fail more to further strengthen these skills along the way.”

Ramya Narasimhan, Leader - Product and Industry Practice, Altimetrik

“On this International Women in Engineering and Technology Day, let us celebrate the triumphant strides and the awe-inspiring journey of women engineers and pioneers who defy boundaries, paving the way for groundbreaking innovation. At Altimetrik, we embrace a future-forward vision, firmly committed to empowering women and fostering a culture of inclusivity. Our initiatives, including WINGS (Women’s Initiative for Networking Growth and Success) and MentHerUp, among others, form the bedrock of our unwavering dedication to inculcate values of inclusivity and belongingness. Through these transformative programs, we provide a platform for growth, nurturing talent, and fostering mentorship among our exceptional women professionals. By unlocking their extraordinary potential, we not only propel our organization towards unprecedented success but also contribute to a better world where every voice is valued and every dream is within reach.



I firmly believe that true innovation flourishes when diverse perspectives converge and gender parity becomes the norm. By championing inclusivity and empowering women engineers, we are fuelling a transformative future where boundaries are shattered, possibilities are limitless, and our collective impact on the world knows no bounds.”

Aina Jain, Senior Software Engineer, Cuemath

“Against all odds, I embarked on a journey that fuelled my passion for math and achieved academic excellence from a young age. Despite lack of technology exposure, I persevered with the support of my father, husband and friends. Learning from my own struggles, this International Day of Women in Engineering, I envision equal access to modern-day technology infrastructure for every child hailing from remote corners of the country. I believe that teacher training programs should be increased to promote early education amongst girls and empower them to pursue careers in STEM. This will further provide them with quality education along with adequate exposure and level the playing field on a global scale. Lastly, companies too should take proactive measures and must implement programmes that directly aim at upskilling more women in the field of STEM. A mentorship program that encourages women to learn beyond their designated roles and responsibilities can go a long way in empowering them and increasing their participation in the field of STEM.”

Vandana Roy, Software Engineer, I.R.I.S A Canon Company

Technology affects the lives of men and women equally. To cater to the competitive markets in a gender-balanced manner, it is necessary to bring women's perspectives to the table. Not only does having more women in technology bring more innovation to the technological market, but it also helps close the gender gap in society and creates more role models to boost women's empowerment.





