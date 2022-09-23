iOS 16.0.2 release offers bug fixes and security updates for iPhones

Apple released iOS 16.0.2, fixing several bugs that iPhone 14 users were facing, including camera shake, black screen, and more. The update can be downloaded on all iPhones that support iOS 16. Apple released iOS 16 on September 12, 2022; this is the company's second update in two weeks. To download the iOS 16.0.2 update, iPhone users must go to Settings > General > Software Update.







Apple has released iOS 16.0.2 with a fix for the camera shake bug. Other bugs related to copy/paste, black screen, VoiceOver and touch input also squashed. pic.twitter.com/zGVpvlBXyy — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 22, 2022





Reporting on the release of the iOS 16 update, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted: "Apple has released iOS 16.0.2 with a fix for the camera shake bug. Other bugs related to copy/paste, black screen, VoiceOver and touch input also squashed." According to the information, the latest iOS 16 update, iOS 16.0.2, fixes several bugs affecting the performance of iPhone 14 and other iPhone models running on iOS 16.

It can be known that due to the camera shake issue, iPhone rear camera was shaking while shooting videos on apps like Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. However, the issue has now been fixed with the iOS 16.0.2 update. Important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone include the following:

1. Camera may shake and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

2. The screen may appear completely black during device setup.

3. Copying and pasting between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected.

4. VoiceOver may not be available after reboot.

5. Fixes an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 screens after receiving service.

Also, Apple is already working on iOS 16.1. The first beta version of iOS 16.1 has already been released for testing purposes for developers. As per a report by MaxRumors, registered developers can download the iOS 16 profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once downloaded and installed, the beta version will be available to them.

iOS 16.1 will bring several changes to iPhones, including battery percentage added to iPhone 13 Mini status bar, a clean power charging option, live activities coming to the lock screen and dynamic island, and more. iOS 16.1 is expected to be released in October; however, the exact date for the same is not yet known.