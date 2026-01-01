iPhone 11 Pro Declared Vintage as Apple Trims Official Hardware Support

Apple has refreshed its official list of vintage and obsolete products, marking an important transition for several once-flagship devices. Among the most notable additions is the iPhone 11 Pro, alongside products such as the Apple Watch Series 5 and select Mac, iPad, and iPhone models. While these devices continue to function well for many users, Apple’s latest update signals that the clock is ticking on official repair and long-term hardware support.

The update reflects Apple’s long-established product lifecycle approach, which gradually phases out older hardware even as it continues to offer software updates for select models.

What Apple Means by ‘Vintage’ and ‘Obsolete’

Apple categorises a product as vintage once it has been discontinued for more than five years. Devices in this category may still be repaired by Apple or authorised service providers, but only if replacement parts are available. In other words, repairs are no longer guaranteed.

Once a product reaches seven years after discontinuation, it moves into the obsolete category. At that point, Apple and its authorised partners stop offering all hardware repairs and replacement components, without exception.

In practical terms, the vintage label acts as an early warning. It tells users that official support is nearing its final stages, even if the device still feels modern and reliable.

iPhone 11 Pro Joins the Vintage List

The inclusion of the iPhone 11 Pro stands out, especially given its continued relevance. According to MacRumors, it remains compatible with iOS 26, making it the oldest iPhone model still receiving Apple’s latest software updates. Many users continue to rely on it as a daily driver thanks to its strong performance, capable cameras, and premium build quality.

However, its new vintage status means that while repairs are still possible, users now have a limited window. As spare parts become harder to source, official servicing will gradually wind down before stopping altogether.

Other Devices Added to the Vintage Category

The iPhone 11 Pro is not alone. Apple has also reportedly added several other products to its vintage list, including:

Apple Watch Series 5

13-inch MacBook Air (2020, Intel-based)

iPad Air 3 (Cellular)

iPhone 8 Plus (128GB variant)

These devices remain functional and widely used, but their addition underscores Apple’s steady move away from supporting ageing hardware.

Devices Now Classified as Obsolete

Apple has also expanded its obsolete list to include much older products. This group features early iPhone models such as the iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 series, along with first- and second-generation iPads and early iPad mini models. Once a device enters this category, Apple no longer offers hardware service or replacement parts under any circumstances.

What This Means for Users

For owners of newly listed vintage devices, now is the best time to address any hardware issues. While software updates may continue for some models, hardware repairs will become increasingly difficult over the next few years.

Apple’s latest update serves as a clear signal. For users holding onto older devices, an upgrade may not be urgent today, but it is becoming increasingly unavoidable.