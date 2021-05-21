iPhone 12 series grabs one-third of global smartphone sales in Q1: Counterpoint

The Apple iPhone 12 series has captured one-third of the smartphone industry's revenue globally, as global industry sales crossed the $ 100 billion mark in the first quarter of 2021, setting a record in the First quarter driven by flagships counterpoint report on Friday.



The iPhone 12 ₹ 75,900 series launched in October last year and became the most popular series for Apple, leading it to a record first-quarter revenue with a 42 percent global revenue share. Now, the latest data from Counterpoint shows that the iPhone 12 series secured about a third of the market share at 32 percent in terms of revenue in the first quarter of 2021. iPhone 12 Pro Max ₹ 125,900 captured 12 percent of the market share, while iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro ₹ 115,900 captured 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively. According to Counterpoint, global smartphone revenue surpassed the $ 100 billion mark (approximately Rs. 73.06 crores) in the first quarter of 2021.



The iPhone 12 Pro was followed by the iPhone 11 for $ 54,900 at 3 percent, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at 3 percent, the iPhone 12 mini for ₹ 60,900 at 2 percent, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at 2 percent and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro at 2 percent.



Counterpoint noted that consumers primarily bought higher variants of phones. In the United States, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best-selling model. In Europe and the US, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G outsold the other phones in the series. The top 10 top-grossing smartphone models captured about 46% of global smartphone revenue.



In terms of volume, the iPhone 12 was the best-selling phone in the first quarter of 2021, with a market share of 5 percent. The iPhone 12 Pro Max came in second with 4 percent, the iPhone 12 Pro with 3 percent, and the iPhone 11 with 2 percent. Redmi 9A earned a 2 percent share with Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy A12, Redmi Note 9, and others at 1 percent. The top 10 best-selling models captured just 21 percent of global smartphone volumes, Counterpoint noted.