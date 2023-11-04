iPhone 13 Gets a Huge 27% Price Drop on Amazon! Check the Deal

Buying an iPhone can affect your bank balance, so it takes work to buy one. However, you can buy it during this Diwali season. As the festive season is upon us, several e-commerce platforms offer significant discounts on various Apple iPhone models. Currently, Amazon has launched one such offer. It provides a massive price cut on the iPhone 13. In addition to the initial discount, there are other banking and exchange offers available.

iPhone 13 price drop

Amazon offers an exciting offer on the Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB): Starlight. There is a direct 27 per cent discount on this Apple iPhone. You can now buy the iPhone 13 for just Rs.50749 from the original price of Rs.69900. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone who wants to enter the Apple user community. That's not all. You can also take advantage of other banks and exchange offers available on Amazon. Check the deals below.

More offers

There is a trade-in offer available on the iPhone 13 at Amazon. This offer can save up to Rs 45,000 on exchanging your old device. This offer makes this deal even more attractive. To check whether this exchange offer is available in your area, you can enter the PIN code of your location. While availing of the exchange offer, please note that the offer depends on the condition of the old smartphone you are exchanging. Additionally, there is an instant 10 per cent discount up to Rs.1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

iPhone 13: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 13 features a stunning 15cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 comes equipped with an advanced dual-camera system. It features a 12MP wide and ultra-wide camera setup. The device also offers photography modes, including Photo Styles and Smart HDR 4. Additionally, the night mode feature is perfect for taking stunning photos in low-light environments. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring ultra-fast performance.