iPhone 13 Pro camera module to be larger than the iPhone 12 Pro

Apple will launch the iPhone 13 series later this year, around the fall, and leaks about the new iPhones have already started circulating online. One of the latest image leaks points to the fact that bigger cameras are arriving with the new series, particularly with the Pro models. An insider recently shared a picture of an iPhone 12 Pro placed inside an iPhone 13 Pro case, and the photo suggests that the new smartphone will have a significantly large camera module. This could mean a greater number of sensors in the camera module or that the sensors could be enlarged.



The insider who goes by the name UnclePanPan shared a picture of the iPhone 13 series case on his Weibo account. While he claimed it was an iPhone 13 Pro Max case, another insider calling himself DuanRui tweeted that it is an iPhone 13 Pro case. In the photo shared by both informants, you can see the iPhone 12 Pro inserted into the larger case to show the increased size of the camera module on the next iPhone.



Based on the leaked case photo, the iPhone 13 Pro will likely come with a square-shaped rear camera module as we have seen on the iPhone 12 series, and it will also be placed in the upper left corner. But on the iPhone 13 Pro series, the module seems significantly larger than what we've seen on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Put the iPhone 12 Pro Max into the iPhone 13 Pro Max mobile phone protective case.



via https://t.co/LuywvxgBVr pic.twitter.com/vDAU8orHvO — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 6, 2021

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with three sensors and a flash located inside the camera module. The iPhone 13 Pro could come with more sensors or larger sensors, as this time there is more space in the module. We don't have any further information on what it will be. Rumour has it that the iPhone 13 Pro cameras may come with sensor-shift stabilization technology that we didn't have on the iPhone 12 Pro series.



On the other hand, Apple could also incorporate larger sensors in the iPhone 13 Pro series and that would mean improvements in several areas, including the ability to capture more light. It could also mean better focus. We will have to wait until September for more information.