iPhone 14: All about Apple's next flagship series in detail

Apple is in preparation for its spring event in March or April, which is rumored to feature the third-generation iPhone SE and an iPad Air 5 with the new A15 chip. And with that, speculation about the upcoming iPhone 14 has begun to surface. Leaks indicate hardware upgrades, a punch-hole camera on the front, and design revision.



Apple iPhone 14: Design and Features

According to Jon Prosser's 3D renders, the iPhone 14 is essentially based on a combination of the build design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 4, with flat edges and rugged branding overall. The back and edges are supposedly made of titanium and retain a glass finish.

The phones are also reported to get rid of the infamous camera bump for a thicker flush glass back that sits over the lenses. For the front, Apple is incorporating OLED display panels that will replace the notch with a hole-punch camera. The panels are provided by LG and they support a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

Earlier in January, developer Jeff Grossman created a mockup for the iPhone 14, with an oval/pill-shaped punch-hole camera cutout instead of a circular one. Analyst Ross Young supported his claims by stating that there will be a pill cutout, although, on the side, you get a circular one to hold the camera.

The company was also rumored to switch to a USB Type-C charging port this time, to comply with European Union rules to curb electronic waste. However, Jon Prosser notes that Apple will keep its Lightning ports for now.

Apple iPhone 14: Specifications and Hardware

Rumors in recent months suggest that the A16 Bionic chipset will push the hardware, offering a huge boost in performance. TMSC reported that the 4nm chip was built, offering a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the A15. In addition, a recent report by The Information suggests that the company is having production problems. That is, the iPhone 14 could stay with 5nm for the third year in a row.

All variants will bring a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, though as per analyst Ross Young, the base variant features a standard 60Hz LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) panel. Touch-ID will also return, with its integrated sensor. below the screen, instead of the power button.

The base and Pro variants will have a 6.06-inch display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution, while the Max and Pro Max options measure 6.68 inches and support a 2778 x 1284 resolution. It's also worth noting that only the Pro Max variant has an LTPO screen which, as mentioned above, is provided by LG.

Apple iPhone 14: Price and Launch Details

Mark Gurman shares, the iPhone 14 is expected to debut during Apple's fall event, more precisely in September, if past launch events are anything to go by. The device will be coming in four models and with a Max variant that replaces the iPhone mini.

So you have the standard models, Max, Pro, and Pro Max, which could start at Rs 60,000 (around $799), the same price as the base iPhone 13. However, the Pro and Pro Max models could see a price increase of $100, according to claims by Leaks ApplePro. The phones could now cost Rs 82,000 (around $1,099) and Rs 90,000 (around $1,199) respectively.

Other rumors point to a 2TB storage configuration for Pro models and above, and a 1TB configuration for the regular iPhone 14. Batteries will be upgraded on all models and 5G connectivity will return, along with Wi-Fi 6E support.