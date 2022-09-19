iPhone 14 Pro Max camera face issues with third-party apps

Users who bought a new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max may experience a strange issue: uncontrollable lens movement (via 9to5Mac). As demonstrated in videos and complaints posted on the web, some users have noticed that their camera shakes and even makes a horrible grinding noise when opening the camera in a third-party app, such as Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok.



Apple YouTuber Luke Miani posted a video on Twitter showing his iPhone 14 Pro Max camera vibrating when using Snapchat, making the photo completely blurry. He can also hear a buzzing or rattling noise coming from the lens, which doesn't sound right.





So uh, we're having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022







So far, it doesn't seem like the bug is affecting the iPhone's camera app, which could mean the issue is with the third-party app software and not Apple hardware. Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok may need to push an update specifically for the iPhone 14 Pro. Still, we don't know what kind of damage (if any) this does to the camera, which is a bit scary when we're talking about. a device of $1,000 or more.



I hope Apple and the third part apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok know about the issue and they're working on a potential update to fix it. We will update our readers as soon as we receive any updates.