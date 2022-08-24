iPhone 14 to be made locally in India by October end: Report

We expect the iPhone 14 series to go official in September. In the series, the company is said to launch four new iPhone models this year, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max/iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We expect the Cupertino-based tech giant to announce details of the event in a week or so.



Earlier, it was told that due to the lockdown in China and global supply chain issues, the launch of the iPhone 14 series might be delayed. But, in recent months, the company has increased production to launch the next iPhone models on time. To meet the demand, Apple plans to manufacture the iPhone 14 locally in India within 2 months of its official launch. A Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is working with suppliers to ramp up production in India.



According to the report, iPhone 14 will be made locally in India about two months after its initial launch outside of China. This means that we may see the iPhone 14 made in India for Diwali. Notably, Apple has not confirmed plans made in India for the iPhone 14.



This is not the first time that an iPhone model will be "made in India". Models including iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 are already made in India. Three contract manufacturers currently make iPhones in India, including Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron. Even after the iPhone 14 is manufactured locally in India, the iPhone 14 price may not drop.