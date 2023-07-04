iPhone 15 series to get new colours; All details

Apple's biggest event of the year is coming soon, and iPhone 15 series leaks are making the rounds on the internet. A new one claims that the company plans to release the next set of iPhones in new colours. Apple could release a new exclusive colour for the iPhone 15 Pro model and introduce the standard model in a fresh new colour. Here's everything we know, including the release timeline and expected specs.

iPhone 15 Pro to get a new colour

A report from 9To5Mac claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will be offered in an exclusive "crimson" colour option, which a trusted insider has also claimed on Weibo. This will be a dark red variant. The standard iPhone 15 is also said to be available in a new green colour variant, "close to the green of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11." But this has not been officially announced, so users are advised to take this information as a rumour.

iPhone 15 series: Launch timeline

Apple is likely to launch the new iPhone 15 series in September this year based on previous events that the company has hosted in the past. But, if the company faces production issues, the release might be pushed back to October, but there are no leaks or rumours about the delay. Therefore, we expect the iPhone 15 series to be announced in September in less than two months.

iPhone 15: Expected specifications, features

The device is anticipated to feature Apple's A16 Bionic chipset, which powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. This aligns with the company's recent trend of offering lower-priced flagship phones within a year of launch. Consequently, a similar approach is expected for upcoming models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely feature the new A17 Bionic processor as they will be Apple's premium offerings for the year.

As for photography, the standard versions can feature 48-megapixel cameras similar to those found on the iPhone 14 series Pro models. This would substantially improve the 12-megapixel sensors seen on the current iPhone models. However, it's important to note that optical zoom via a telephoto lens and LiDAR technology may not be available on standard models, exclusive to higher-end counterparts. The Pro Max model is rumoured to feature an upgraded camera module, incorporating periscope lenses that allow for 5-6x optical zoom, along with other sensors.

Details about the battery and charging capacities remain to be revealed. They are considering that even budget Android phones support charging speeds of at least 30W; it would be to Apple's advantage to introduce faster charging options. Phones priced below Rs 30,000 already offer 80W fast charging, while iPhones only support 20W technology, resulting in long charging times to reach full battery capacity.

Apple is expected to continue not including a charger in the retail package of the iPhone 15 series, which began with the launch of the iPhone 12 series.