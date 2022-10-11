iPhone 15 to release next year; Find details

It's been just over a month since Apple launched its latest flagship, the iPhone 14 Series, on September 7 at its "Far Out" event. Rumours about the iPhone began last year with reports suggesting that Apple might finally ditch the notch. Apple listened, and the notch disappeared; Apple replaced it with the "Dynamic Island", which became an instant hit with enthusiasts. As a result, various rumours and reports about the iPhone 15 have already started floating around. Now, it seems that its release date has just been leaked.



According to MacRumours, employees at an Apple Store in Milton Keynes, UK, have been informed that they will not be taking vacations between September 15, 2023, and October 7, 2023, and December 2, 2023, and early January of 2024, which suggests a possible launch date for Apple's next flagship, the iPhone 15 series. MacRumors further reported that employees had been informed that store managers would not approve the license during this period.



iPhone 15: Rumoured details



Other than that, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple may change the naming strategy for its Pro Max version of iPhones in the past. According to the report, next year's iPhone 15 series could feature the iPhone 15 Ultra instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, going hand-in-hand with Apple's naming strategy for this year's Apple Watch Ultra.

This report was followed by the disclosure of popular tipster LeaksApplePro, who confirmed this information. The leaker also reported that Apple is already working on 8K recording, and it could debut with next year's iPhone 15 series. According to LeaksApplePro, Apple could also increase the price of next year's iPhone 15 Ultra to $1,199, compared to this year's iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is priced at $1,099. It was previously rumoured that this year's iPhone 14 Pro models could see a $100 price increase, but that was false.



Other rumours also indicate that Apple is working to extend the battery life of the next iPhone series by 3-4 hours and may finally ditch the Lightning port in favour of the USB-C port. Like this year's iPhone models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could work with the A16 Bionic, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra could feature the A17 Bionic. LeaksApplePro also reported that, unlike this year, where only Pro models received the Dynamic Island notch, all iPhone models are expected to carry Apple's new notch next year.