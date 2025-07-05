iPhone 16 Pro Series Gets Major Price Drop on Amazon Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

As anticipation builds for the iPhone 17 series launch, Apple enthusiasts have something to cheer about—Amazon India has significantly reduced prices on the premium iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. These limited-time offers are perfect for buyers who want to upgrade to a flagship Apple device without breaking the bank.

Currently, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB, Black Titanium) is listed at ₹111,900 on Amazon, reflecting a 7% markdown from its original price. The price cut is further sweetened by additional offers, including exchange deals and bank discounts. Eligible customers can bring the cost down to nearly half of the original amount if they trade in an older iPhone model.

Those paying through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can receive an extra discount of up to ₹3,357. Prime members can also avail a 5% cashback, while non-Prime users still benefit from a 3% cashback. Amazon’s exchange program enhances the deal further, allowing users to save as much as ₹73,200 depending on the condition and model of their old phone.

Not to be left behind, the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB, Desert Titanium) is also available at a discount. Listed at ₹135,900, this top-tier model is being offered at a 6% price drop. Like its smaller sibling, the Pro Max supports the same set of promotional offers, including up to ₹4,000 off for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders and the exchange discount of up to ₹73,200.

Both devices represent the pinnacle of Apple’s current smartphone technology. The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the Pro Max takes it a notch higher with a 6.9-inch screen. These vibrant displays support ProMotion adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz, delivering a smooth user experience with excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

Under the hood, the duo is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, combining a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a powerful 16-core Neural Engine. These components ensure the devices run efficiently while offering top-of-the-line performance for everything from multitasking to advanced photography and gaming.

With Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 just around the corner, these price cuts may be a preview of more exciting deals to come. For tech-savvy shoppers and Apple fans alike, this might be the perfect time to grab a premium iPhone without the premium price tag.



