iPhone 16 Series: Features, Prices Revealed Ahead of Apple Event

As 2024 progresses, major smartphone brands like Samsung, Google, and Apple are gearing up to launch their flagship models. Among these, the Apple iPhone 16 series is one of the most eagerly awaited releases. Every year, Apple fans look forward to the innovative features the company introduces. This year, the buzz is centred around Apple's advancements in artificial intelligence. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s expected from the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Series: Features, Design, and Feature Upgrades

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to come with several noteworthy upgrades. All models are likely to be equipped with the new A18 series processors, promising significantly faster performance. The standard iPhone 16 might feature a scaled-down version of the A18 chip.

A notable upgrade for the Pro models includes larger display sizes, with the iPhone 16 Pro potentially featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max sporting a 6.9-inch display. Additionally, a new "Capture Button" is rumoured to be introduced, enhancing camera functionalities.

The standard iPhone 16 models are also expected to change camera placement and module design, facilitating spatial recording. These models will also feature the Action Button, which debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple’s focus on integrating advanced AI features, along with these hardware upgrades, is aimed at delivering a superior user experience. As the official launch event approaches, excitement continues to build around the innovative features and enhancements the iPhone 16 series will bring to the market.

iPhone 16 Series: Pricing

There have been numerous rumours and expert speculations about a potential price hike for the iPhone 16 series, driven by enhancements in camera sensors, AI capabilities, and next-gen processors. In India, it’s believed that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will maintain their current pricing. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to see a price increase of approximately Rs. 10,000 compared to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

In the United States, all iPhone 16 models are expected to see a price bump of $100, while in Dubai, the increase could be around AED 500. These figures are based on rumours, so the official prices will only be confirmed during the launch event.