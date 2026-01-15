iPhone 18 Pro Leak Signals Big Shift in Apple’s Iconic Front Design

Apple’s iPhone has long been easy to spot at a glance. From the original notch to the later Dynamic Island, its front design created a strong visual identity that set it apart from rivals. A new leak surrounding the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup, however, suggests Apple could be preparing to move away from this signature look, and that possibility is already fuelling intense debate among users.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple’s next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will keep their familiar display sizes but introduce a dramatic change to the front of the device. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro Max could retain its 6.9-inch LTPO panel, also running at 120Hz. While the screens themselves may not change much, the way Apple handles its front camera and Face ID sensors could be very different.

The leak claims Apple may remove the Dynamic Island entirely from the Pro models. Instead, the company is reportedly testing an under-display Face ID system, combined with a small punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Images circulating on social media, shared by Apple Hub and attributed to Digital Chat Station, show a design where the punch-hole is positioned slightly to the left rather than in the centre. That small placement detail has played a big role in igniting discussion online.

Many users feel that this kind of design brings the iPhone closer to the look of Android smartphones, which have used punch-hole cameras for years. Apple’s wider cutout and later the Dynamic Island helped its phones stand out, even from a distance. If Apple adopts a similar approach to its competitors, some believe it will be harder to tell an iPhone apart at first glance.

As the leaked images spread, reactions across social media were mixed. Some people found the design awkward or dated. One user wrote, “I really hope it’s a centre dot and not a right side hole punch. Would feel weird.” Another added, “This better not be it.” A different reaction stated, “It is not ugly, it just looks very outdated.” A widely shared sentiment summed up the concern with the line, “And with this iPhone will lose its identity.”

Not everyone was against the idea, though. A few users welcomed the potential change, with one saying, “It’s ugly and a bit dated, yeah. I like it, the fact that it’s something different for once.” Still, the overall tone suggests that many long-time iPhone fans are not yet ready to say goodbye to the Dynamic Island.

So why would Apple consider removing one of its most recognisable features? The likely reason is the company’s long-term vision of building a truly all-screen iPhone. Apple has spent years working on hiding cameras and sensors beneath the display to create a cleaner, uninterrupted viewing experience. A smaller cutout could be a step in that direction rather than the final goal.

Digital Chat Station has also suggested that Apple plans to debut next-generation under-screen camera technology in a foldable iPhone expected later this year. That device is said to rely on an under-display camera and use a side-mounted Touch ID button instead of Face ID because of space constraints. If that technology proves reliable, it could later make its way to Apple’s mainstream phones.

The same source claims Apple has developed an advanced under-display version of its TrueDepth system, which powers Face ID. This reportedly uses a micro-transparent glass layer within the screen that allows infrared sensors to function normally from beneath the display. If accurate, this could debut with the iPhone 18 Pro series, reducing or even eliminating the need for the Dynamic Island.

For now, these remain early leaks and design concepts. Apple is known to test multiple prototypes before finalising any product. Whether the iPhone 18 Pro truly drops the Dynamic Island or adopts a left-aligned punch-hole will only be confirmed closer to launch. Until then, the rumour alone is enough to show just how strongly people feel about the iPhone’s iconic look.