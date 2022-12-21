iPhone hacker George Hotz hired by Elon Musk, quits Twitter

George Hotz joined Twitter as an intern in the second half of November. Unfortunately, in less than a month of being a Twitter user, Hotz announced that he was no longer part of the Twitter family.



Elon Musk is restarting Twitter with new teams and new goals. Shortly after the acquisition in October, the billionaire laid off thousands of employees and said he wanted to attract new people and build Twitter 2.0 from the ground up. Musk recently hired George Hotz, who hacked into iPhones in 2007, as a Twitter intern for 3 months. Elon Musk needed him to fix Twitter's broken search, but Hotz couldn't survive Musk's hard-working culture.

Hotz joined Twitter as an intern in November second half. In less than a month of being a Twitter user, Hotz announced his departure and that he was no longer part of the Twitter family. While Hotz wouldn't reveal whether he resigned from him or Musk asked him to leave, he said he "appreciated the opportunity, but didn't think there was any real impact I could make there." "Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding!" he further noted in the tweet.





Resigned from Twitter today.



Appreciate the opportunity, but didn't think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding! pic.twitter.com/Jbs9LxNB2K — George Hotz 🐀 (@realGeorgeHotz) December 20, 2022





While Hotz hasn't specified why he left Twitter, some of his latest tweets hint that something didn't work out between him and Musk. Recently Hotz conducted a poll asking Twitter users if he should resign as a Twitter intern. Most users voted against the decision, but Hotz has made up his mind and is off Twitter now.



Since joining as a Twitter intern, Hotz has questioned Musk's decisions several times. Based on past incidents, Musk immediately fired employees who asked about his choices. At a time, Musk fired an engineer on Twitter for calling Musk a liar. In another case, the billionaire fired some employees who were chatting against Musk in the company's internal Slack group. So given Musk's track record, Hotz had a falling out with the boss and is now out of the company.