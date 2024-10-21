iPhone SE 4 Dummy Units Leak: Potential "Plus" Variant and Key Features Revealed

The highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is set to be one of Apple's biggest launches in 2025, with rumours pointing to significant upgrades. After nearly three years since its last release, excitement is building as leaks about Apple's mid-range smartphone continue to surface. A recent report from the Japanese blog Macotakara has shared dummy units, revealing a design similar to the iPhone 14. In a surprising twist, another, larger dummy unit has fueled speculation about a potential iPhone SE 4 "Plus."



Apple iPhone SE 4 Dummy Units

According to Macotakara's leaked images, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will likely resemble the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch screen. Its dimensions are expected to be around 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm, aligning closely with the iPhone 14 model. The dummy unit also shows a single rear camera, a mute button (initially rumoured to be an Action Button), and a smaller display notch with Face ID, moving away from the Dynamic Island feature.

In addition to the standard 6.1-inch model, a second, larger dummy unit was spotted alongside. This has sparked rumours that Apple might introduce a "Plus" variant of the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.7-inch screen. While the likelihood of this is uncertain, Apple is known for surprising its audience, and this could be another such move. However, the report also mentions that the final design is still being refined, meaning we could only see one model at launch.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Rumours

In terms of upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring significant improvements. Recent leaks suggest the device will be powered by the A18 chip, the same one found in the iPhone 16, and may offer 8GB of RAM, enhancing AI capabilities. The single rear camera is rumoured to see an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP resolution, promising better image quality. While March 2025 is the expected launch window, the official date has yet to be confirmed.