iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears; Apple May Have to Drop BOE as a Display Supplier

The iPhone SE 4 has become one of the most anticipated Apple products since the recent unveiling of the iPhone 16 series at the Apple Glowtime 2024 event. With mixed reactions from experts and users regarding the iPhone 16 models, many potential buyers are eagerly waiting for the iPhone SE 4, which is rumoured to be a major hit for Apple. Recent leaks and rumours have sparked interest in how the new iPhone SE 4 will shape up, with many expecting it to offer significant value for money—possibly outperforming other iPhone models in terms of sales. As the launch date, expected in March 2025, draws near, there are reports that a key partner in the phone's production may face a ban in the United States.

Apple May Have to Drop BOE as a Display Supplier

Due to national security concerns, Apple might have to stop sourcing displays from Chinese manufacturer BOE. According to Apple Insider, U.S. Representative John Moolenaar has sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, urging the Pentagon to add BOE and Tianma Microelectronics to the Department of Defense's restricted list. If this request is approved, it could lead to supply chain disruptions for Apple, forcing the company to replace BOE as a supplier and further diversify its display sources.

Currently, BOE is expected to produce around 70% of the display panels for the iPhone SE 4. Despite the potential ban, Apple already has established relationships with other suppliers like Samsung Display and LG Display for its various product lines, which could help mitigate the impact of the supply chain changes.