IPL 2022: Twitter creates a Cricket tab to help fans

IPL 2022: India and cricket are inseparable. And Twitter too! Therefore, the social media platform now wants to offer a unified experience to its fans who are on Twitter. In one of the experimental new features, Twitter has created a new Cricket Tab feature that will essentially be a one-stop-shop for all cricket related news and updates. This feature should come in handy as the Indian Premier League, or IPL 2022, is underway, and fans are looking for Mohave access to all match and player-related updates.



In a note to the media, Twitter says it's in a press note that it "is experimenting with a dedicated cricket tab on its Explore page, which will be available to some of you who use Twitter on Android in India." Please note that the Cricket tab will be available in the Browse tab only on Android devices; iPhone users may have to wait longer. But, again, this is an experimental feature and may be removed by Twitter if an issue arises.

Twitter extends help to cricket fans

"The tab will bring together the best of cricket, and fans will be able to access exclusive video content, real-time match updates through a Scorecard and other interactive widgets," says Twitter. "People will also be able to activate custom cricket team emojis in English and seven Indic languages, including Hindi and Tamil," it adds.

For the Cricket Tab, Twitter also lists its content partners and explains what they'll all be doing. Star Sports will provide expert AMAs, franchise BTS content, and in-studio content in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Cricbuzz will offer discussion boards, match previews and reviews. Additionally, Boris Majumdar will provide pre-and post-game shows and interviews with exclusive players and franchise stakeholders.

The Events page will allow fans to follow the latest Tweets and updates from the field on a dedicated page at the top of the cricket tab within the Cricket tab. In addition, following match scores on Twitter will now be easier with a live scorecard that will appear on the cricket tab and the Events page. The tab will also give fans access to content widgets like top players and team rankings. As things heat up on the field, these widgets will provide fans with the latest scoop on what their favourites are up to in real-time.



