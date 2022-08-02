iQOO 9T is here; the first phone in India to get Qualcomm Processor

The long-awaited iQOO 9T is here. With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under its hood, the iQOO 9T becomes the first phone in India to get Qualcomm's flagship processor. Along with an efficient processor to power the show, the iQOO 9T also comes with a V1+ chip, which is a critical display chip for full gaming experience. The chip also improves photos taken in night mode. Apart from a really powerful interior, the phone also features an impressive design and interesting camera specifications.



iQOO 9T: Price and Specifications



The iQOO 9T features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display supported by a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 9T gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor, along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB RAM internal storage. A 4,700mAh battery powers the device with support for 120W fast charging.

The iQOO 9T runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12 out of the box. As for the optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies purposes.



iQOO 9T: Price and availability



iQOO 9T was launched at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and for the 12GB + 256GB variant, the phone is priced at Rs 54,999. However, with the ICICI Bank deal, you can grab the 8GB variant at a discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the price down to Rs 45,999. Similarly, the 12 GB variant can be purchased at Rs 50,999. The offer is only applicable on ICICI bank cards. The smartphone will go on sale for the first time on August 4 on Amazon, starting at 12 p.m. The phone can be bought from the iQOO store. The iQOO 9T is offered in two colour options: Legend and Alpha.